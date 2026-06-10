Fielbrandt, Ernstes lead Otsego’s 36 Graduates with Distinction

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Whether it was through robotics, advanced coursework or leadership opportunities, Ally Fielbrandt and Sean Ernstes spent their high school careers challenging themselves academically.

Those efforts paid off, as Fielbrandt was named valedictorian and Ernstes salutatorian for the Otsego High School Class of 2026.

The pair headline a group of 36 seniors who earned distinction by graduating with grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher.

Fielbrandt earned valedictorian honors with a 4.55 GPA. The daughter of Tim and Amy Fielbrandt, she plans to attend the University of South Florida and study biomedical engineering.

A four-year member of the Otsego girls soccer program, Fielbrandt also was heavily involved in National Honor Society, International Student Ambassadors, robotics, LINKS and Teens Aiding Growth (TAG) during her high school career.

Fielbrandt challenged herself through a rigorous course load that included numerous Advanced Placement classes. Among her favorites were AP Psychology and AP Biology, courses that helped fuel her interest in science and engineering.

“AP Psych was really fun, especially toward the end of the year,” Fielbrandt said. “And AP Bio was one of the classes that helped me grow the most academically.”

She credited science teacher Kristin Alkire as one of the most influential people in her educational journey.

“Ally is one of the most creative and curious scientific learners I’ve ever had the pleasure of teaching,” Alkire said. “She is such a thoughtful and perceptive student, and she works diligently to make connections between concepts that deepen her scientific understanding.”

As she prepares for college, Fielbrandt said she is excited to meet new people, experience life on a college campus and continue pursuing her academic goals.

Her advice for younger students is simple.

“Try your hardest, and don’t be afraid to forge your own path,” she said.

Ernstes earned salutatorian honors with a 4.374 GPA. The son of Brian and Sarah Ernstes, he plans to attend Georgia Tech and pursue a degree in computer engineering.

His interest in engineering grew through robotics, a program he has been involved with since third grade. Throughout high school, Ernstes continued to expand that interest while participating in National Honor Society, Student Council, tennis and Boy Scouts.

Ernstes earned the rank of Eagle Scout, completing a project that created multiple nine-square game sets now used during Student Council activities and events.

Like Fielbrandt, Ernstes embraced a challenging academic schedule that included numerous Advanced Placement courses. Among his favorites were AP U.S. History, AP Government, AP Calculus and AP Literature.

He said robotics mentor Mr. Miller played a major role in shaping both his academic interests and future plans.

“He got me into robotics in third grade and has been with me ever since,” Ernstes said.

As he prepares for college, Ernstes said he looks forward to continuing to challenge himself academically while exploring new opportunities in engineering and technology.

His advice to younger students is to develop strong time-management skills and remain fully engaged in their coursework.

In addition to Fielbrandt and Ernstes, the following Otsego High School seniors earned distinction by graduating with grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher:

Alan Meyer, Allie Proctor, Audrey Lingbeek, Avery Selent, Carter Shattuck, Ellie Korringa, Emily Carter, Emma Hoffman, Grace DeBoer, Maddox Haak, Hannah Clayton, Jarred Curtiss, Kaleb Hildebrand, Kara Moore, Kaylen Robertson, Keri Robrahn, Laeah Bailey, Laney Sweet, Lauren Firnstahl, Liam Smith, Lucy Mercer, Madelin Robart, Meredith Schauer, Molly Koppers, Rebekah Stachura, Rowan Kortlandt, Ryan Watson, Samantha Bonovetz, Sarah Holes, Sarah Woodin, Trey Brown, Tyler Wolf, Weston Mulherin and Zoe Alkire.