A drunk driver hit a concrete barrier in downtown Clare early Saturday morning and managed to push it a whole block down the street, destroying everything in its path and the vehicle itself before it finally came to a stop.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

An inebriated Cincinnati man crashed his northbound Denali into a 2,500-pound cement barricade blocking the downtown Clare area around 4:35 a.m. Saturday and pushed the barricade about a block through signs rerouting traffic, tents and other things set up for Summerfest.

Joseph E. Evers, who was not injured, was arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail. He was charged with operating while intoxicated. His bond was set at $3,000/10 percent.

Clare Police Chief Dave Saad said, “Thankfully it occurred when there wasn’t any foot traffic downtown and the driver wasn’t injured.” The area was closed to vehicle traffic for the annual Summerfest celebration.

Saad said a damage estimate was not yet available, but that the barriers, owned by the City, are new and were damaged. Evers vehicle, a new Denali SUV, was probably totaled, the chief said. Department of Public Works Director Luke Potter said he, “broke both front axles on [his] new Denali … [hitting the barricade] at East Third Street and still managed to go a whole block further. He took out the large tent in front of Four Leaf Brewing too.” He added, “Every airbag was deployed.”

Evers, has since posted bond and was released from the jail. The next court date had not been set yet.