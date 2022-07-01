By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Due to a shipping issue, Clare did not have a fireworks display as part of the Summerfest celebration this year, but those who love to watch the annual display in the sky for the Fourth of July holiday weekend will still be able to see the lights in the sky in neighboring communities.

Close to home, Harrison, as part of their celebration, at the Clare County Fairgrounds, will hold a Demolition Derby and Fireworks to celebrate the Fourth weekend.

Scheduled for the 3rd, the Demolition Derby and fireworks will be sponsoredClare County Fairgrounds, 418 Fairlane Street in Harrison. The Demolition Derby will begin at 7 pm and at dusk, a fireworks show will follow.

Sponsored by the Harrison Chamber of Commerce, the parade, set for Monday, July 4th, will line up beginning at 9 a.m. at the Clare County Fairgrounds on Fairlane Street. This year’s theme is “All You Need is Love.”

When the sun goes down, fireworks are scheduled both Houghton Lake and at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant on July 2nd. Beaverton is having fireworks on the Fourth of July and just a little further away, in Bay City’s Vets Park/Wenohah Park the fireworks already flew yesterday, June 30th, but two more displays are planned, one tonight (the 1st) and another tomorrow evening on June 2nd.

In addition, private fireworks are on the schedule for the 4th and during the holiday weekend at several lakes in the area.