Dunn earns spot on Cincinnati’s opening-day roster

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

CINCINNATI—After getting his first taste of Major League Baseball with the Cincinnati Reds last season, Saugatuck High School graduate Blake Dunn entered spring training battling for a spot on the Reds’ opening day roster.

Mission accomplished.

Dunn won a roster spot thanks to a spring performance that included the following numbers: a .340 batting average with two homers, eight RBI and a .404 on-base percentage in 47 at-bats.

“Opening day in Cincinnati is like a holiday,” Dunn said after being informed of his spot on the roster by first-year Cincinnati manager Terry Francona. “Everyone in this city is looking forward to opening day, and to be a part of that this year for the first time is incredible.

“Being told in that moment that I made the team, I didn’t even know how to react at first. I worked all offseason with the goal in mind to make this team and reaching that goal was incredible.”

And while he was excited to make the roster, Dunn was far from being in a just-happy-to-be-there mindset as he prepared for the regular season.

“But now it’s onto the next goal,” he said. “(That’s) to help this team win as many games as possible and help get the Reds back into the playoffs.”

And Francona believes Dunn can be a big part of helping the Reds win games throughout the season.

According to a tweet from Charlie Goldsmith, a former Reds beat writer with the Cincinnati Enquirer who now covers the team on an independent basis, Francona stated that he doesn’t want Dunn to be just a platoon player this season.

Rather, Francona believes Dunn has “real tools” with his power and his speed, and Francona intends to give Dunn opportunities to show what he can do.

Dunn hit his first home run of the season on Saturday, April 5. It was a solo shot that helped the Reds to the 11-7 win over Milwaukee.

Through Sunday, April 7, Dunn was hitting .167 with the one home run.

Last season, Dunn hit .154 in 26 at-bats with Cincinnati. That included his first career big-league homer, which came off of eventual National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale.

Dunn was named the Reds’ Minor League Player of the Year for the 2023 season after hitting a combined .312 with a .425 on-base percentage between High-A Dayton (47 games) and Double-A Chattanooga (77 games). He also 23 homers with 79 RBI, 107 runs and 54 stolen bases.

