Bird’s eye view shows Ferry progress

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

If it looks like fitting together puzzle pieces from the sky, you’re not wrong. The Ferry Street culvert project continued advancing last week, as shown nearby, towards completion by Memorial Day weekend.

Douglas closed Ferry — a key north-south link to homes and attractions such as Oval Beach and Mt. Baldhead parks — Aug. 2 after a sinkhole was found near the Warnock Drain crossing between West Shore Drive and Campbell Road.

Repairs started in earnest in February. On April 3, reported city manager Lisa Nocerini last Friday, replacing the rusted old culvert was completed, which required a temporary water shutdown for some residents.

That service has been restored, but a boil water advisory will remain in place, she said, until the Kalamazoo Lake Sewer and Water Authority can confirm two passing water-quality tests. Should all go well, that will be this week.

Crews this week will also start removing the temporary sheeting and either remove or abandon the old water main, said Nocerini.

Grading of the sand subbase and gravel for the new roadway will begin, and roadside slope stabilization and restoration work will get underway.

In coming weeks, said the manager, the public can expect continued site restoration, roadway paving, installation of the guardrail and painting pavement markings.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as progress continues on this important infrastructure project,” Nocerini said.