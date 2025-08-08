Elderly man killed in U.S. 131 crash near Constantine

CONSTANTINE TWP. — An 86-year-old Constantine man was killed in a vehicle crash on the U.S. 131 bypass in Constantine Township Thursday.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Youngs Prairie Road and U.S. 131. Police claim an SUV heading eastbound on Youngs Prairie turned left at the intersection, reportedly failed to yield, and collided with a southbound RV.

The 86-year-old who was killed, police say, was the driver of the SUV and died at the scene. It is unknown whether he was wearing his seatbelt at the time, and drugs and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

The people in the RV, driven by a 48-year-old Caledonia man, had minor injuries and were wearing seatbelts at the time. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

MSP officers were assisted at the scene by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the Constantine Police Department, and the Constantine Fire Department.