Albion City Council faces costly sewer repairs

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Communication and engagement were recurring themes at Albion City Council’s meeting Monday night, where members faced urgent infrastructure issues, updates on recreation and community projects, and calls to keep residents informed.

The most pressing news came from Public Services Director Jason Kern, who described severe problems with underground utilities on Burr Oak and Berrien streets. Kern said inspections revealed century-old clay sanitary lines that have fractured, collapsed, and in some sections, lost their bottoms entirely. Soil is washing away under the pavement, creating sinkholes. At Pine and Berrien, a newly developed sinkhole was found to be 14 inches across and 20 inches deep. “We have pipes that have no bottom,” Kern said. “The only thing keeping the sewer flowing is the ground itself, and that is deteriorating.”

Because both streets are already torn up for water main replacements, Kern urged council to approve sewer replacements now, calling this the cheapest option. Otherwise, streets would be torn up twice at far greater cost. He projected material costs at $70,000 for Burr Oak and $55,000 for Berrien, with labor costs on Berrien potentially pushing the project near $400,000 due to its 15-20 foot depth. “We knew problems would surface when we started digging, but this is worse than we anticipated,” Kern said.

Work is already underway on Burr Oak Street, where crews have opened deep trenches to replace failing sanitary mains. Officials say this is the most cost-effective time to make repairs since the streets are already torn up for water main work.

The location of these repairs ties closely to familiar Albion landmarks. One of the worst sinkholes sits at Pine and Berrien Street, about four blocks north of Washington Gardner School. Burr Oak Street runs alongside Albion College’s Wesley Hall and East Hall. For the past five years, the west side of Wesley Hall, along Bidwell Street, served as the site for community food distributions, until that program moved one month ago to Marshall Opportunity High School building.

Council heard that emergency sewer repairs on Berrien Street alone could cost about $400,000, with Burr Oak adding tens of thousands more. Combined with other upcoming infrastructure needs, the total could reach $1 million or more.

Treasurer David Clark confirmed that no grant funds are available. “This has to come from our pockets,” he told the council. The sewer fund holds about $101,000, but nearly all is reserved for USDA bonds. “There’s no magic wand I can wave,” Clark said. “It’s going to have to come out of investments.” He suggested a mix of local funds, including major and local street funds, the general fund, and an MDOT fund that holds about $135,000. Officials also discussed using the Albion Trust Fund, which holds $1.2 million, and seeking state revolving loan funds for relief.

Clark reminded the council that these costs come on top of an ongoing $1.8 million meter replacement project that is fully city-funded. “We need to prioritize what must be fixed now,” he said. Kern agreed, calling Burr Oak and Berrien top priorities, though other trouble spots like Cass and Broadwell are likely ahead.

Mayor Victoria Garcia-Snyder praised Kern’s detailed explanation but stressed the importance of sharing it with residents. She suggested letters to households on affected streets explaining the delays and outlining the next steps. Council member Vivian Davis supported the idea. “People need to know what’s happening,” she said.

Despite the heavy financial discussion, the council also highlighted ways residents can engage in community life. Albion College’s Center for Sustainability and Environment announced plans for Community Day on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Faculty director Thom Wilch, accompanied by Albion students Bonnie Lord, Dahalia Aguilar, and Emma Kastl, described the event as an opportunity for students and community members to work together on beautification projects. Last year, 110 participants worked at 15 sites, painting park structures, planting gardens, and clearing trash from streets and trails. Organizers invited council members and residents to suggest new project sites and volunteer. “It’s about building connections while improving the city,” said Lord.

Council also heard from Albion Recreation coordinator Ebony Gill, who reported that 450 residents participated in summer programs funded by $43,781 from the city. Highlights included Juneteenth events, outdoor fitness classes, and Music in the Park, a concert series led by community organizer Maurice Barry. Gill said plans are underway for before- and after-school programs this fall. Several council members praised the turnout but noted that many residents still struggle to find information about programs. Gill acknowledged the challenge, and council members suggested stronger branding for Albion Recreation and clearer online communication.

The meeting closed with a reminder that engagement extends beyond city projects. Council member Jim Stuart invited residents to get involved with Albion’s youth soccer program, which serves more than 200 children each season. “We run entirely on volunteers,” Stuart said. “Even if you’re not a soccer fan, there’s a role for you.” He encouraged those interested to stop by his store, Stirling Books & Brew, or search Albion soccer online for details.

The next council study session will focus on the proposed redevelopment of Washington Gardner School into 61 apartments. The session is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Tennant Hall, part of the Goodrich Chapel complex across from Wesley Hall. Council member Andy French reminded residents about the session, which will give the public a chance to hear directly from developers before the council votes later this month on a tax exemption request for the project.