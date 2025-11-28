Events scheduled to mark Shank disappearance, offer support

On Sunday, Nov. 30, two events are scheduled to honor Brittany Wallace Shank, who went missing seven years ago.

Shank went missing around 9 p.m. Nov. 30, 2018, following a vehicle crash.

The event is structured in two parts.

VFW, Fawn River Road, Sturgis, 2-4:30 p.m. It includes words or remembrance. James Baysinger, host of “Hide and Seek Podcast,” will record a live podcast during the event. There is a time for Q&A as well.

At 5 p.m. is “Bonfire for Brittany” at 33339 Fawn River Road, Burr Oak, near the site where Shank most recently most recently seen. This segment is designed as a casual time to share memories and support. Attendees are asked to take a lawn chair.

The event is hosted by Greg Wallace, Brittany’s father, and anyone is welcome to attend.

“This day marks another year without answers, but also another year of love, hope and unity as we continue to stand with Brittany’s family,” states a post on the event’s Facebook page.

Investigators are following new leads in the case, and making use of the latest aerial technology, according to St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, in a recent report by News Channel 3.