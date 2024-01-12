Commercial-News, Penny Saver, & Sturgis Sentinel News

Snow-removal emergency declared in Sturgis

Posted on Author Dennis Volkert

City of Sturgis has declared a snow-removal emergency, effective at 8 p.m. today, Jan. 12. 

Parking is prohibited on all city streets. The emergency will continue until the storm ends and a resident’s street has been cleared of snow between two successive intersections. 

Vehicles in violation or the city ordinance are subject to a citation and fine of $500, and towed at owner’s expense. 

The city declares a snow-removal emergency if snow accumulation is expected to be 4 inches or more. 

Residents also are asked to keep sidewalks clear. 

