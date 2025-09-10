Everybody loves a parade!

The Allegan County Fair hosted its annual parade on Monday, Sept. 8, with hundreds of spectators lining the route from downtown Allegan to the grand stand on the fairgrounds.

As usual, the Otsego High School marching band and the Otsego Middle School band were part of the festivities, with the high school band using the experience as preparation for its upcoming marching competitions.

The parade lasted approximately an hour, providing plenty of fun and smiles for those in attendance. (Photos by Jason Wesseldyk)

