The Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post is investigating a shooting and unlawful imprisonment that occurred early June 8, around 5:30 a.m. in the 62000 block of 63rd St., Hartford Twp. Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, held two individuals he is acquainted with against their will inside a non-motorized RV parked at the venue.

Statements from both victims and evidence at the scene indicate multiple gunshots were fired inside the RV. One of the rounds grazed a 58-year-old Hartford man in the head. Though his injuries were determined to be minor, he was transported to the hospital for additional medical evaluation. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The second victim, described as a 44-year-old Hartford man, was uninjured. Through further investigations, the suspect was positively identified as a 41-year-old man who was recently released from prison and frequents the Hartford area. This suspect was immediately located and arrested without incident. He was subsequently transported and lodged at the Van Buren County jail on multiple charges, including various firearms violations and unlawful imprisonment.