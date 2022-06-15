HARTFORD – A boy faced seven criminal charges in Van Buren County Thursday, June 2, accused of robbing a gas station clerk at gunpoint after firing a warning shot.

The 12-year-old boy had walked about a mile to get to a gas station on East Main Street in Hartford Wednesday, June 1, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police said surveillance video inside the Marathon gas station showed the boy appeared calm as he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the store clerk.

“Put the money in a bag,” the 12-year-old said to the woman as he threw a black backpack on the counter.

When the clerk asked if the boy was serious, he fired one a single shot into the ceiling, the video showed.

The boy was apprehended a short time later.