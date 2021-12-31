Late into the night on Friday, many of us will be celebrating the beginning of a new year. Or perhaps we’ll be celebrating the end of an old year. Either way, 2021 will be in the history books. Good, bad, or indifferent, our memories of 2021 will be shaped most by the people we spent our time with. And in the end, it’s the time we spend with others – and the impact we all have in each other’s lives – that will be remembered most. Here’s to the Faces of 2021. Here’s to the friends, families, and people who make our little community go round. Thank you all, and may you all have a blessed new year.





































































