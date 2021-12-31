Clare County Review & Marion Press

Farwell senior signs to play ball at LCC

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 87 Views
Farwell senior Madison Travis recently signed to join the Lansing Community College softball team. She is pictured with LCC head coach Marc Kibby.

by Ben Murphy
Sports Writer

Last spring, as a junior on Farwell’s softball team, Madison Travis was able to blast a school record nine home runs. As a senior, her final high school season is looming, but she has plenty of softball ahead of her to be played, as she recently signed to be a member of Lansing Community College’s softball program.
“I am very excited and honored to get this opportunity at LCC,” Travis, who plans to study Kinesiology said. “I’ve dreamed of playing college softball most of my life and it feels great knowing all my hard work has paid off.”
Travis hopes her combined skillset will allow her to catch on with LCC as an outfielder as well as a pitcher.
“It means a lot to me knowing I am going to be playing at the college level,” she said. “I can’t wait to grow as a player under this accomplished coaching staff.”
LCC, under head coach Marc Kibby, has a reputation as being one of the top community college programs in the state; and has been a frequent visitor to nationals. That’s something that certainly caught Travis’ attention.
“For me, LCC Is a great starting point,” she said. “Their team, as well as the coaches have had lots of success in the past and I believe they have a great program. Softball is very important to me, but academics come first and I really like how much coach Kibby prioritizes academics.”
When the snow melts this spring, it will also usher in the final season of her high school career. She plans to make the most of her time as a Lady Eagle though.
“In the last few months of my high school career, I am going to focus on continuing doing well in my dual enrollment classes, having a great last basketball season, and excelling in my last season of high school softball,” Travis said.

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Postcard from the Pines: Tracking the Days

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Ah, once again, it’s a shiny New Year. January 1 is not only the beginning of a new calendar year, but is considered by many as the perfect time to commence new things. A good many diets, vows to cease smoking and other life altering pledges are made at the start of a New Year. Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Clare Bowling Results

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

League Name: CLARE MEN’S LEAGUE President: Doug Scott                                                            Vice President: Matt Burton    Secretary: Joel Warner  Association: ClareCo USBC    Date Bowled: 12/15/2021  Week 15 Lane Assignment for Week(s) 16                           Lanes:  1-2   3-4   5-6   7-8   9-10                                                            12/22: 10-4   3-1   8-5   2-7   9-6                                                              Treasurer is on lane  7- 8    Current     Season                      Pos. No. Team Name          Won  Lost   Won  Lost             1   Jay›s Sporting Goods    13     3    39    Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Faces of 2021

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Late into the night on Friday, many of us will be celebrating the beginning of a new year. Or perhaps we’ll be celebrating the end of an old year. Either way, 2021 will be in the history books. Good, bad, or indifferent, our memories of 2021 will be shaped most by the people we spent Read More…

Leave a Reply