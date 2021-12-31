Farwell senior Madison Travis recently signed to join the Lansing Community College softball team. She is pictured with LCC head coach Marc Kibby.

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Last spring, as a junior on Farwell’s softball team, Madison Travis was able to blast a school record nine home runs. As a senior, her final high school season is looming, but she has plenty of softball ahead of her to be played, as she recently signed to be a member of Lansing Community College’s softball program.

“I am very excited and honored to get this opportunity at LCC,” Travis, who plans to study Kinesiology said. “I’ve dreamed of playing college softball most of my life and it feels great knowing all my hard work has paid off.”

Travis hopes her combined skillset will allow her to catch on with LCC as an outfielder as well as a pitcher.

“It means a lot to me knowing I am going to be playing at the college level,” she said. “I can’t wait to grow as a player under this accomplished coaching staff.”

LCC, under head coach Marc Kibby, has a reputation as being one of the top community college programs in the state; and has been a frequent visitor to nationals. That’s something that certainly caught Travis’ attention.

“For me, LCC Is a great starting point,” she said. “Their team, as well as the coaches have had lots of success in the past and I believe they have a great program. Softball is very important to me, but academics come first and I really like how much coach Kibby prioritizes academics.”

When the snow melts this spring, it will also usher in the final season of her high school career. She plans to make the most of her time as a Lady Eagle though.

“In the last few months of my high school career, I am going to focus on continuing doing well in my dual enrollment classes, having a great last basketball season, and excelling in my last season of high school softball,” Travis said.

