Faithful Marshall Blues Festival Fans take to Michigan Avenue

Despite hit the lower 90’s, people began filling Michigan Ave around 7:30 p.m. finding shade and enjoying Serita’s Black Rose and the headlining band, The Jimmys, who mixed in a bit of swing and Blues together.

By SYLVIA BENAVIDEZ

Contributing Writer

The 20th Anniversary of the Marshall Blues Festival faced temperatures in the 90s but that didn’t slow down the line-up of bands performing Saturday, June 21. The Tweed Tones started the day off at 3 p.m.

Event organizers kept the water flowing, reminding audience members as well as performers to stay hydrated during the day.

Right after their show, Who Dat’s drummer, was overcome by the heat, but police quickly escorted him to a nearby air-conditioned establishment for ambulance personnel to examine him.

Benjamin Hall, Who Dat’s lead singer, from Lansing, shared why he and other band members chose to perform. “All the other people that show up. That’s what we are here for.” His love of Blues keeps him going no matter in what the situation. “I feel like it’s the most emotional genre really. Like Jimmy Hendrix said, ‘It’s easy to play but hard to feel.’” He loves the festival’s audience and their dedication. “These folks, they feel and enjoy it and they give it up for us, so we give it up for them,” said Hall.

Jason LaForge, the festival’s founder, said, “The weather’s hotter than normal. We like it a little cooler for the day.” He was pleased to have Who Dat back again. Most of the band members are from Albion. “They were one of the first bands to play for us and it’s kind of an ongoing thing where they are fantastic and we appreciate them and so glad to have them back. But then we also bring in new things like Serita’s Black Rose and The Jimmys. So, you get a flavor of different regions and different styles of Blues. It just really brings the community together.”

LaForge said the work to hire the bands starts in November. His inspiration for the event came from Marshall becoming a signature main street through the State of Michigan over 20 years ago which required a signature event. He liked beer tents and Blues so the festival was born.

In the early evening the crowds were thin but by 7:30 p.m. Michigan Avenue was full. To stay cool people were doing everything from eating ice cream, to finding coveted spots of shade, to tailgating to gulping down lemonade or beer.

One family tailgated on a side street to hear the music. Derek Peterson and his family moved from Alabama a couple of months ago, so this was their first Marshall Blues Festival. “We really enjoy it here. Amazing weather and of course now we have the Blues Festival,” he said.