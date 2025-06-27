Photos by Kara DeChalk

Elijah Armstrong Jr., left and Lenn Reid, center, enjoy fellowship with other attendees.

Syd Dulaney serves honoree John Schilling.

Jerlene and Harry Bonner Sr. enjoy the picnic.

By KARA DECHALK

Contributing Writer

On Friday, June 13, the Albion High School Alumni Association hosted a Kick Off to Summer Luncheon at Holland Park in Albion.

The celebration was attended by many Albion High School alumni along with their families and community members. A luncheon was provided by the Alumni Association followed by an awards presentation honoring two individuals for their contributions to Albion High School and the community.

The honorees were John Schilling, retired educator and longtime Albion High School boys head basketball coach, and Elijah Armstrong Sr., lifelong Albion resident and longtime Albion High School events manager.

Schilling was employed at Albion Senior High School for 34 years and coached Boys Basketball for eight years. As coach, his outstanding record includes 158 wins, 30 losses and 7 Twin Valley District Championship Titles.

Armstrong served as the Albion High School events manager for many years. He has also been a volunteer for Call Someone Concerned, Inc., Substance Abuse Prevention Services and has volunteered at Holland Park for community events. He worked for Calhoun County Road Commission for over 30 years before retiring.

Albion Mayor, Victoria Snyder presented each honoree with a proclamation.

The Alumni Board plans to make this an annual event to be held each year on the Saturday before Juneteenth.