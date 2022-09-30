Family Night Out set for Tuesday

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Special events will be going on all over Clare next Tuesday, October 4th, from 3 to 7 pm when the Clare Chamber, local sponsors, businesses, and organizations all over the community join together to present the second annual “Family Night Out.”

It will be a night to remember! Even the schools are getting involved. No homework that night. No tests or quizzes the next day. Just time for families to spend together and enjoy activities in the Clare Area!

There are free events going on all over town, from the north side to downtown Clare.

From 3 to 7 pm, participating businesses all over Clare along with those under the tents in the Wood’s Household parking lot on McEwan will have “lots of fun games, prizes, food, activities and more.”

Booths at Wood’s Household parking lot area include:

*NFL Detroit Lions Legend Jeff Chadwick signing autographs;

*Member’s First Credit Union – Bags to carry items, games & prizes;

*Clare United Methodist Church – Free popcorn and hot chocolate;

*TKOE – Raffling a $50 gift certificate, a Christmas Tree & a toy package;

*Clare M.O.P.S. Program – Decorate a pumpkin with stickers to take home and a free diaper changing station;

*MI Works Region 7B – Spin to win game and bag of candy;

*County Clerk – With great information;

*Schumacher Insurance – Hosting Corn Hole game plus gift bags of candy and trinkets;

*Ennis Center for Children – Foster care information and kids’ activities;

*Beta Sole Foundation – In a Snap photo booth & information for high schoolers;

*Liberty Mountain – Free Halloween tickets, t-shirt giveaway, drawing for food and beverage package, promotion for $500 off Wedding package, & a game for kids;

*Consumers Energy – A line truck & the Energy Efficiency Team giving prizes and trinkets;

*Northern Gateway Taekwondo – Martial Arts demonstrations of techniques & board breaking;

*Mobile Medical Response – Tour of ambulance and free candy;

*Clare County Road Commission – See the new road grader;

*McGuire Chevrolet – Tow truck demonstration and treats;

*Jim’s Body Shop – Car-drop at 5 pm;

*Clare County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff’s Reserves – Mounted Units, Dive Team, Marine Division & more;

*WCFX 95.3 – Live Radio Broadcast, entertainment & more;

*Hot Dog Cookout – sponsored by Witbeck’s Family Foods & The Patty Wagon!

Other Events and specials planned around town include:

*Ace Hardware – A turkey cookout, pulled pork sliders and games;

*Buccilli’s Pizza – Buffet with drink special 4:30 – 7:30 pm;

*Clare Family Fitness – Team building exercises, family workout and obstacle course;

*Clarabella Flowers – Small potted plant;

*Dairy Phil – Hot dogs, Hula-hoops, & Hopscotch. $2 Hot dogs, Stop and play!;

*The Whitehouse Restaurant – 10% off bill;

*Timeout Tavern – $1 Root beer floats;

*Cops & Doughnuts – $1 Make & Take doughnuts, thank you bags & bracelets;

*The Venue hosted by 505 Café & The Trap Door – Receive a recipe card and head to a station to create edible playdough;

*Brookwood Athletic Complex – Marching area bands showcase;

*The Evening Post – Taco Special, Shirley Temple special for kids & Spiked Apple Cider special for adults;

*Ray’s Bike Shop – For all ages: Decorate your bikes with glow stick for a guided bike ride through Clare and cookies afterwards;

*Ruckle’s Pier – Kids make their own pizza. Adults ½ off pizza;

*Cula Café – Selfie scavenger hunt, food and drink specials;

*Elaine’s Hair & Nails – Gift bags with a gift card, stickers, candy & scrunchies;

*Pere’ Marquette District Library – Special performance of “Lord of the Gourd”, raffles and take home crafts;

*Maxwell’s Flowers – Popcorn & candy specials;

*Clare County Arts Council – Walking tour of art sculptures through town from 4-5 pm;

*The Red Door Thrift Store – Pop a balloon to win a prize, or a special sale price on items in store;

*Gateway Lanes – $1 Bowling games, $1 shoes, food and drink specials;

*Clare County Transit – Free rides to Ace Hardware, Woods Household & The Evening Post areas!