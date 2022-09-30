Whitmer elevates Hovey to Clare Circuit Court bench

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Attorney Tara S. Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey & Post LLP has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by the death last May of 55th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans.

Hovey will fill a portion of the remainder of Evan’s term, beginning when she is sworn in as Judge of the 55th Circuit Court of Clare and Gladwin Counties on October 11 and expiring at noon January 1, 2025.

To fill the remainder of Evan’s term, which was set to expire January 1, 2027, she will have to run for reelection in November, 2024.

Hovey said on Facebook, “I am honored to announce that I have been appointed to fill the vacancy on the 55th Circuit Court!”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Hovey and another new judge, Christina V. Kennedy to the 36th District Court of Detroit.

“I am proud to appoint Tara and Christina to the bench,” said Governor Whitmer. “They both bring decades of experience, and I am confident that they will uphold the rule of law and faithfully serve their fellow Michiganders.”

Hovey is currently a partner with Dreyer, Hovey & Post, LLP. She has been a private practice attorney since 1996 representing local governments and working in criminal law, family law, real estate, probate, and civil litigation. Hovey is also a co-owner in the Clare County Title Company and works as the city attorney for the City of Beaverton. She previously worked as corporate council for Gladwin County and with the indigent defense program in Clare County Circuit and District Courts. She also has served as an adjunct professor teaching law enforcement, evidence, and business law at Mid Michigan Community College.

She is a member of the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Michigan, Friends of Clare County Parks and Rec, Isabella Citizens for Health, and is chair of Harrison Care for Kids. Tara is a long-time resident of Clare where she lives with her husband, Kevin, and their children John, Madelyn, and Michael.

She is originally from Rosebush and is a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and a 1992 graduate of Central Michigan University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She earned her Juris Doctor degree from Ohio Northern University College of Law in 1995.

“I am honored by the confidence Governor Whitmer has in my ability to be a fair and effective Judge,” said Hovey. “It will be a privilege to serve the community in this new capacity. I am ready to take on this endeavor and thank the Governor and the community for their continued support.”