Farwell bowlers ended season

By John Raffel

Correspondent

FARWELL — Farwell’s bowling teams competed recently in the Division 4 regional tournament

The boys were 10th out of 10 teams at the tournament conducted at Riverwood Lanes in Mount Pleasant

The Eagles had a total score of 1,398 after eight baker and two regular games.

Evan Cotton was the top individual for the Farwell boys in 31st place with a 922. Spencer Brown was 35th with a 861.Cooper Dunklee was 59th at 517.

For the girls, Farwell was eighth among nine teams with 1,956 and finished ahead of Coleman which had a 1,943.

Ella Norburry led Farwell in 16th place with a 910. Makiah St Charles with 30th with 779 was 30th. Payton McCracken was 45th with 640