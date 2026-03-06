Two killed, one injured after pickup strikes tree

PARK TWP. — Two people were killed while another was airlifted when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Park Township Saturday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just after midnight Saturday to the intersection of Parkville Road and Mint Road. Deputies claim a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man was traveling northbound on Parkville Road when it reportedly failed to make the curve at Mint Road and struck a tree.

The driver sustained what deputies claim were serious injuries and was airlifted to Bronson Hospital for treatment. Two passengers in the vehicle, a 29-year-old man and another 27-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene prior to police arriving.

Deputies claim alcohol and speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Aeromed, the Three Rivers Fire Department, Fabius-Park Fire Department, and Bronson Hospital.

