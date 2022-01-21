Clare County Review & Marion Press

Farwell girls get lopsided wins over Harrison, Shepherd

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 52 Views

by Ben Murphy
Sports Writer

The Farwell girls basketball team had little trouble picking up a Jack Pine Conference win at Harrison on Friday. The Lady Eagles held the Lady Hornets to single digits scoring the whole game, coasting to a 41-8 victory.
“Our offense sputtered throughout this game but we did make a season high three three-point shots,” head coach Mike Groulx said. “We did have a pretty good night defensively with our rotations and rebounding which caused Harrison problems in the half court.”
Farwell led 12-0 after the first quarter and saw that lead grow to 25-1 at the half and 32-6 entering the fourth.
Raini Sponseller led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds, Remi Sponseller added eight points, five assists and three steals, Madi Travis had eight points and 13 rebounds and Macy Campbell netted three points.
On Wednesday, Jan. 12 the eagles won a JPC contest over visiting Shepherd, 43-19.
“The start of the game definitely did not go our way as we had multiple possessions to open the game where we had three-to-five (shots) and could not get anything to fall,” Groulx said. “Shepherd was able to capitalize on that and at end of first quarter we trailed 9-4.”
The Eagles regrouped from there though and surged to leads of 18-14 at the half and 36-18 entering the fourth.
“Our pressure defense jump started our offense with some easy baskets and we started to knock down some shots in the half court against their 2-3 zone defense,” Groulx said We were able to get all players into the game which is always a good thing.”
Travis paced the Eagles with 16 points and 15 rebounds, Raini Sponseller had 16 points and six rebounds and Remi Sponseller chipped in with 10 points and six steals.
Farwell (7-3 overall, 4-3 JPC) played at home against Gladwin on Thursday, hosts Pine River on Tuesday and makes the trip to Clare on Thursday.

Related Articles
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Armed man arrested inside Walmart

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By Pat MaurerCorrespondent Troopers from the MSP’s Mt. Pleasant Post were able to apprehend an armed man inside Walmart without shots being fired Tuesday, a MSP Facebook post reported.The officers received the report around 9 p.m. while they were conducting an unrelated investigation, and were detoured to the Mt. Pleasant Walmart where they were told Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Pat’s Bits & Pieces: 2021 comes to a close, nothing changes…

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Thank God!Believe me that wasn’t profanity. I am very thankful that our second year of living with COVID is now over and a new year, hopefully with new better times begins tomorrow.I think we certainly need it.There were a few good things about our second “COVID” year though. Nearly 80 percent of people across the Read More…
Clare County Review & Marion Press

Clare top of small towns to visit

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By Pat MaurerCorrespondentClare was recently named number 1 in a list of the ten “must visit small towns in Michigan, by Hotels.com,” Clare City Manager Jeremy Howard announced at the City meeting last Monday evening.“This comes as no surprise to anyone that lives, works, or visits Clare,” Howard said in his agenda report, “but it Read More…

Leave a Reply