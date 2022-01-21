by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Farwell girls basketball team had little trouble picking up a Jack Pine Conference win at Harrison on Friday. The Lady Eagles held the Lady Hornets to single digits scoring the whole game, coasting to a 41-8 victory.

“Our offense sputtered throughout this game but we did make a season high three three-point shots,” head coach Mike Groulx said. “We did have a pretty good night defensively with our rotations and rebounding which caused Harrison problems in the half court.”

Farwell led 12-0 after the first quarter and saw that lead grow to 25-1 at the half and 32-6 entering the fourth.

Raini Sponseller led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds, Remi Sponseller added eight points, five assists and three steals, Madi Travis had eight points and 13 rebounds and Macy Campbell netted three points.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12 the eagles won a JPC contest over visiting Shepherd, 43-19.

“The start of the game definitely did not go our way as we had multiple possessions to open the game where we had three-to-five (shots) and could not get anything to fall,” Groulx said. “Shepherd was able to capitalize on that and at end of first quarter we trailed 9-4.”

The Eagles regrouped from there though and surged to leads of 18-14 at the half and 36-18 entering the fourth.

“Our pressure defense jump started our offense with some easy baskets and we started to knock down some shots in the half court against their 2-3 zone defense,” Groulx said We were able to get all players into the game which is always a good thing.”

Travis paced the Eagles with 16 points and 15 rebounds, Raini Sponseller had 16 points and six rebounds and Remi Sponseller chipped in with 10 points and six steals.

Farwell (7-3 overall, 4-3 JPC) played at home against Gladwin on Thursday, hosts Pine River on Tuesday and makes the trip to Clare on Thursday.

