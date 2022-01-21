Clare County Review & Marion Press

NMC boys topple Pine River to remain unbeaten

By Ben Murphy
McBain Northern Michigan Christian sent its boys basketball team to Pine River on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Comets took a quick double-digit lead and only pulled away further as the game played out, as they took a convincing 63-27 Highland Conference victory.
“We were able to jump out to an early lead in the first quarter, we played team defense and the entire team shot the ball well,” head coach Kyle Benthem said. “We almost had five guys in double digits. We had a big second quarter, between shooting the ball well and playing team defense.”
NMC led this one 16-6 after the first quarter and had a commanding 40-10 lead at the half. That lead was 57-19 entering the fourth.
Trevor Ochampaugh had 13 points and four rebounds, Trevin Winkle scored 12 points, tracked down five rebounds and swiped three steals, Blake Dezeeuw had 12 points and Nathan Eisenga and Carter Quist netted nine points each.
“Ochampaugh gave us a huge spark off the bench in the second quarter and had a break out game for us,” Benthem said. “Very happy with the entire teams focus and intensity from top to bottom.”
NMC (6-0 overall, 6-0 Highland, which was ranked fourth in the first Division 4 polls earlier this week, hosted Harrison on Wednesday, heads to Beal City tonight (Friday) and heads up to Roscommon on Tuesday.

