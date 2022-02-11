by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Farwell girls basketball team built an early double digit lead in its season opener with Harrison Wednesday night. The Lady Eagles didn’t play quite as well as the night rolled on, but still managed to hang on for a 33-26 Jack Pine Conference win.

“We led 15-2 after the first quarter, then the game got sloppy and credit Harrison, they made things difficult and competed at a high level,” Farwell head coach Mike Groulx said. “Overall, we got everyone playing time and some good minutes. A lot to work on, but we are playing basketball finally.”

Farwell held a 21-7 lead at the half and 29-15 edge entering the fourth, where Harrison made it interesting with an 11-4 edge.

The Eagles were led by Maddy Travis with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, Raini Sponseller added six points and four steals, Remi Sponseller added four points and five steals and Maddy Thrush netted four points and five rebounds.

For the Hornets, Kayla Moggs drained two three pointers and finished with 14 points and Jiaryatou Cisse netted six points.

Farwell (1-0 overall, 1-0 JPC) hosts Clare tonight (Friday), plays at Pinconning on Tuesday and returns home Thursday to battle Beaverton.

Harrison (0-1, 0-1) hosts Beaverton tonight, stays at home to take on Shepherd Tuesday and heads to Gladwin Thursday.

