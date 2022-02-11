Clare County Review & Marion Press

Marion girls hang on for season opening win

by Ben Murphy
It was a good start to the new season for the Marion girls basketball team Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles, playing at Manistee Catholic Central held a lead for most of the contest, and hung on for a 38-34 West Michigan ‘D’ League victory.
“So excited for the girls to be back playing,” head coach Matt LaGrow said. “I was really happy with the way the girls played (Tuesday) after a somewhat sloppy practice (Monday). The girls played hard, and we got into early foul trouble, but were able to stay poised most of the night.”
Marion led 12-6 after the first quarter but could never quite shake the Lady Sabers, as its lead was just 20-16 at the half and 29-23 entering the fourth.
“We led most of the way but had some struggles early in the fourth,” Lagrow said. “Made some unforced turnovers, went away from what was working, and actually lost the lead. The girls stepped up though late, made some defensive plays and settled each other down. We were happy to pull out the win.”
The Eagles had a 14 point and five rebound performance from Stella Henderson, Oghosasse Osadiaye had 10 points and 10 rebounds and freshman Mckayla Cruson had 10 points and nine rebounds. Georgia Meyer had four rebounds and tracked down an impressive 23 rebounds.
Marion (1-0 overall, 1-0 WMD) hosted Brethren on Thursday and plays at Mason County Eastern on Tuesday.

