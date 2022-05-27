by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Farwell softball team was able to pick up two non-league wins at Vestaburg on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles won the opener 12-0 and claimed an 11-1 win in game two.

Maddy Travis had the win in game one, as she went seven innings and gave up zero runs on four hits and 10 strikeouts.

Travis helped her own cause at the plate with three hits and three RBI, Emma Swarthout had two hits and one RBI, Olivia Brown had two hits as well, Hannah Bass had one hit and three RBI, Lindsay Esterline had one hit and two RBI and Raini Sponseller had one hit and one RBI. Remi Sponseller also singled.

In game two, Swarthout had the win in the circle. She tossed five innings and gave up one run on three hits, seven strikeouts and two walks.

The offense saw Remi Sponseller get three hits and two RBI, Travis also had three hits, Brown had two hits and two RBI, Esterline and Raini Sponseller had one hit and one RBI apiece and Bass and Abby Self added one hit apiece.

On Saturday, Farwell lost both games at a tournament at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart. The Eagles fell to Portland St. Patrick 12-2, and suffered a walk-off loss to Tawas Area, 5-4.

Swarthout had three strikeouts in the loss against St. Patrick, while Brown had two hits and Travis and Remi Sponseller both singled.

Travis took the loss against Tawas, as she went six innings and gave up five runs on seven hits, four strikeouts and one walk.

Remi Sponseller had three hits and one RBI, Esterline had two hits and one RBI and Brown added two hits. Travis had a hit and an RBI and Self also singled.

On Friday, Farwell lost a pair of close Jack Pine Conference games at Meridian, 9-5 and 7-5.

Travis struck out three in game one, while Esterline had nine strikeouts in game two.

Esterline also had three hits in the opener, driving in two runs and Swarthout, Bass and Rachel Odykirk all had hits as well.

In game two, Travis, Remi Sponseller, Raini Sponseller, Odykirk and Melanie Hall each had one hit.

Farwell hosts Forest Area on Tuesday.