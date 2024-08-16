Farwell varsity volleyball season opens season on Aug.19

By John Raffel

Corespondent

FARWELL – Stephanie Brown is varsity volleyball coach at Farwell and anxious to see what the team will b ale to accomplish this season.

“The first week of practice will entail team building and strategy work,” Brown said.

Practices started on Aug.12.

The week of Aug. 19 will be especially critical for the Eagles

“The second week of season includes a home scrimmage and a tournament. In between those, practices will include pushing ourselves mentally and physically,” Brown said.

She is anticipating 10-to-12 varsity athletes on the roster.

Farwell’s summer volleyball program was an extremely active one for Brown and her players.

“Our athletes were very dedicated over the summer and will transition smoothly into the daily rigor of our season,” Brown said.

Farwell competes in the Jack Pine Conference.

Farwell will be home on Aug. 19 against Evart opens the season followed by a road match at Coleman on Aug. 27 and a home game on Sept. 4 against McBain Northern Michigan Christian. There’s a conference road match on Sept. 9 with Houghton Lake. The conference schedule continues with a home match on Sept. 11 with Gladwin and a road match on Sept. 23 at Beaverton.