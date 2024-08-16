Multiple kids, adults hospitalized in Nottawa Twp. crash

NOTTAWA TWP. — Multiple people were hospitalized following a crash that occurred in Nottawa Township late Saturday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of Nottawa Road and Wasepi Road Saturday night. Police say a passenger car driven by a 16-year-old Mendon resident was northbound on Nottawa Road and reportedly crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a southbound van.

Two children from the van were transported to area hospitals via helicopter, while multiple adults and children were transported to area hospitals via ambulance. At this time, their conditions are unknown.

Police say seatbelts were worn at the time, and speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Centreville Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Mendon Fire Department, Tri-Township Fire Department, Lifecare Ambulance, MedFlight, Parkview Samaritan, Colon Police Department, and Bowers Towing.

