Farwell welcomes new parks and rec coordinator

Artisans display their wares at Farwell’s Winter Market last weekend.

By Christopher Johnson

This past Saturday. Farwell enjoyed it’s second Winter Market with a return of baked goods, knit crafts, maple syrup and more. However, this also came and went with a bittersweet gravity, as it marked Tonya Rowe’s final event with the Farwell community. At least for now.

Rowe has served the Village of Farwell as its Parks and Recreation Coordinator for the last five years. Lending much hard work to its annual events such as Lumberjack Festival, holiday weekends and dozens of others throughout the years. She also recently celebrated her last evening with the American Legion Post 558. Which is another warm environment she considers dear to her.

Friends and supporters came out to enjoy the Market’s usual friendly atmosphere, wishing Rowe—and her now fiancé, Michael—a fond farewell.

Taking over the reins, we now welcome Ellie Theisen, the Village’s new Parks and Recreation Coordinator. Bringing with her a strong background in recreation programming, event planning, and community engagement.

Theisen is a graduate of Central Michigan University, where she earned a degree in Recreation and Event Management. Her academic and professional experience has centered on developing inclusive, meaningful programs that enhance quality of life and encourage community connection.

She has always been local to the area, with roots in Beal City. She recalls attending many of Farwell’s events, growing up over the years. Therefor she carries a confident, first-hand sense of direction and a passion to do right onto the community.

“I’m excited for the Lumberjack Festival of course,” she comments. “But we have our winter markets that we’re going to finish out at the beginning of the year and then it’s on to Easter.”

In her new role, Theisen will work closely with village leadership, local businesses, organizations, and residents to support existing parks and rec programs while helping to develop new initiatives and events for residents of all ages.

Residents are encouraged to connect with her and share ideas as she settles into the role.