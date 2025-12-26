May I Walk with You? POTENTIAL HOLINESS

At one time I held the belief that God created each person good, holy, and sacred and that they were called to be natural, just be themselves. It seemed that whatever could be justified as natural was good, holy and sacred. I’ve changed my mind. I now hold the belief that each person is born, in the image of God, and has the POTENTIAL to become holy and sacred. Each person has the potential to become a saint.

When I held the belief that people were naturally good, then there was no need for Jesus, the Church, prayer, baptism and the other sacraments. We are not born naturally holy, sacred, and good, but with the potential to become holy, sacred, and good. We are not called to be natural, but supernatural. We need only to reflect on our own thoughts, feelings, and behaviors to know that we are naturally selfish, rebellious, prideful, and naturally sinful.

Many people use the words, “It’s only natural for me and others.” To act in ways that oppose God’s teachings. Thus, the pedophile can say, “It is only natural for me to be sexually active with kids.” All sinful behavior can be justified by saying that it is just natural. Even though we are naturally sinful, we are called by God to be supernatural. How do we become supernatural, living the way Jesus wants us to?

First, according to St. Paul, none of us really gets there. He says that he is the worst of sinners. It seems the best we can do is make progress. We remain beginners. In our growth toward holiness, we must first realize our sinfulness, much the way a recovering alcoholic acknowledges that he is an alcoholic and has been in denial of that. To believe that we are born naturally good, holy and sacred, is to be in denial of our sinfulness. I am a sinful person, naturally born that way, yet with the potential to become a saint, supernatural.

Jesus has given himself to us, and has given us the Bible, the Church, the sacraments, prayer, intelligence and a free will so that we might progress toward holiness. The next time you hear someone, or you note that sinful behavior is only natural, know that you are right. Sin is natural, yet we are called to be supernatural. Each of us has the potential to live a holy and good and sacred life, to become a saint.

Wishing everyone a joyful Christmas.

“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you be gracious to you and give you his peace.”