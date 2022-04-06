The Fennville City Commission Monday offered its city administrator position after an interview that night, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reports on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

“I’m really excited about potentially working with you guys,” she said at the close of her interview.

The commission instructed its personnel committee of Mayor Dan Rastall and commissioners Dennis Martin and Shawn Machan to negotiate with Beemer. Rastall was not at Monday’s meeting.

The personnel committee looked over several résumés and interviewed two candidates. “The committee was very impressed,” said Martin. “We invited her back to talk to the whole commission.”

Amanda Sleigh, Fennville’s first administrator, left March 25 after working for the city since 2017. The city hired Walsh Municipal Services LLC of Okemos for $10,000 to recruit candidates.

The salary range for the new administrator will be $58,000 to $63,000. Sleigh’s salary was about $65,900, according to city records.

Beemer earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Pennsylvania State University and her Masters of Public Administration with a concentration in local, state and regional governance from Grand Valley State University. She is an administrative intern at Kent County, according to her résumé.

She was management fellow for the City of Wayland, intern to the Ferrysburg city manager and economic development and planning intern for the City of Muskegon.

Beemer said she was attracted to Fennville by its sense of community. “There’s a lot of community pride in Fennville,” she said.

She spoke with downtown business owners who she said are excited about the town’s future.

