By John Raffel

Correspondent

ALLEGAN – Allegan sheriff deputies report a 20-year-old Grand Rapids man was killed in an accident on early afternoon on Monday.

Deputies reported at approximately 1:39 p.m. sheriff’s office deputies responded to a fatal injury crash at the intersection of M40 highway and 110th avenue in Trowbridge township. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Several witnesses stated that a SUV traveling west bound on 110th avenue fail to stop at the signed intersection prior to crossing M40.

A northbound semi collided with the SUV as it entered the intersection. The driver who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Deputies report the driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and was released. The driver of the SUV was identified as Gabriel Yskes. Preliminary investigation shows that distracted driving was a contributing factor in this crash. This crash had M40 highway closed for several hours this afternoon while deputies investigated it and crews cleaned up the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office reconstruction team.

Assisting on scene was the Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, Allegan City Police, Allegan Fire District, and Gobles Pine Grove Fire Department.