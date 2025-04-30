Ferry Street could reopen by next week

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Ferry Street — a key link to homes and tourist attractions including Mt. Baldhead and Oval Beach and Ox-Bow art school — may reopen as soon as next week, Douglas City Manager Lisa Nocerini says.

It’s been seven months since Douglas closed the north-south stretch between West Shore Drive and Campbell due to a sinkhole found near where it crosses the Warnock Drain.

Traffic west of the Kalamazoo River since then has rerouted circuitously via West Center Street, Lakeshore Drive and Campbell.

“We’re pleased,” Nocerini said Friday, “to share that several major milestones were completed this (last) week.

“Comcast successfully reinstalled their fiber line on Thursday. On Friday, April 18, the base course of pavement was laid, followed by the top course on Monday, April 21,” she said.

“Guardrails were installed on both the west and east sides of the road, shoulder aggregate work began, and pavement markings were added to the surface.”

Focus shifted this week to safety and site stabilization work, she continued. Crews will install traffic delineators to improve pedestrian crossing safety on Ferry Street, along with reflectors on the new guardrails.

Additional fill and riprap will be placed on site to further stabilize the shoulders and roadside slopes. Contractors will also begin placing mulch blankets on the side slopes, grading topsoil, and seeding the area to support long-term restoration of the site.

“Soon after this work is complete,” said the city manager, “traffic control devices will be removed, and the reopening of Ferry Street is anticipated as early as the week of May 9 — weather permitting.

“We are very close to completing the project,” said Nocerini, “and understand that many residents are eager to see the road reopened. While the pavement is in place, the finishing work — especially installing fill and riprap to stabilize shoulders and side slopes after guardrail installation — is critical for ensuring the long-term durability and safety of the culvert area.

“We appreciate the community’s continued patience and cooperation. The project remains on track for completion ahead of the Memorial Day weekend,” Nocerini said.

