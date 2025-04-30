OPS named National Showcase District again

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Otsego Public Schools has once again been recognized for its commitment to cultivating a safe, supportive learning environment for its students.

For the second straight year, OPS has been named a National Showcase District by the organization Capturing Kids’ Hearts.

In addition, all five buildings in the district received National Showcase School designations.

For OPS superintendent Jeff Haase, the recognition from Capturing Kids’ Hearts highlights the district’s efforts to build strong student connection and school culture.

“Our district’s focus on building strong relationships is the foundation of everything we do to create a positive, supportive environment where every student and staff member can thrive,” Hasse said. “This award is a true reflection of the passion, dedication, and hard work demonstrated daily by our entire OPS team.”

Psychotherapist Flip Flippen founded Capturing Kids’ Hearts in Texas in 1990. His goal was to provide educators with the training and tools needed to better connect with students, as he believed building positive relationships was students was the key to a successful educational experience.

OPS’s involvement with Capturing Kids’ Hearts began in 2008-09. That’s when former OPS superintendent Denny Patzer was contacted by a former student who was working for the organization.

The district sent a group of individuals—including board members, central office staff, administrators and teachers—to Texas for some initial training.

Dix Street Elementary School and Otsego Middle School were the first OPS buildings to receive recognition from Capturing Kids’ Hearts. Both were named National Showcase Schools in 2019-20 and each has now received that distinction for six straight years.

“Because of the rigor of our evaluation process, the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools award is both a high aspiration and an exemplary recognition of excellence,” Capturing Kids’ Hearts said in a release.

“We are proud to recognize the outstanding educators who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the lives of our children. As we identify these schools and educators, please join us in celebrating the remarkable work they have accomplished.”

Washington Street Elementary School has been a National Showcase School for the past five years, with Alamo Elementary School accomplishing the feat the past four years.

This is the second year Otsego High School has received this designation.

“The Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools District Award acknowledges Otsego’s exceptional implementation of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts Process, demonstrating a dedication to ensuring students and educators feel safe, connected and valued within the district,” the district said in a release.

“We are incredibly proud of our educators, administrators, and staff whose unwavering commitment to Capturing Kids’ Hearts has made this outstanding achievement possible.”