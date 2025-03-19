Ferry watermain work begins

By Scott Sullivan

The early arrival of springlike weather continues to aid Douglas efforts to reopen Ferry Street by Memorial Day weekend.

The city shut down north-south Ferry between West Shore Drive and Campbell Road Aug. 2 last year after a sinkhole was found near the Warnock Drain crossing, prompting safety and structural concerns.

It remained open to pedestrians, bicycles and emergency vehicles till Feb. 24, but was closed indefinitely then to all through traffic till repairs, which are weather dependent, can be completed.

City manager Lisa Nocerini reported progress last week included completion of the cofferdam (a temporary, watertight enclosure built within a body of water to allow the enclosed area to be pumped out or drained, creating a dry working) around the culvert area.

Bypass pumping was installed Friday, allowing for the final sealing of the dam’s ends. Also, materials for both the watermain and the culvert arrived on-site.

This week, Nocerini said, work began Monday removing the existing culvert. Watermain construction started Tuesday and was expected to continue throughout the week.

“Once the watermain is fully installed,” she continued, “the project will move into its next phase with the placement of the new culvert.”

With that in, Kalamazoo Lake Sewer and Water Authority crews will conduct pressure testing and water sampling before restoration efforts start. The watermain will be tied in after that.

The exact date of that has yet to be determined, but the contractor, said Nocerini,

understands the importance of providing advance notice to residents ahead of any

Letters were sent to those who will be impacted in February, and Douglas will follow up with door hangers as a reminder when crews get closer to the determined date.