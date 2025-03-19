OPS sets interviews for superintendent candidates

Christie Robinson

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The search for the next superintendent of Otsego Public Schools continues to move forward.

On Thursday, March 13, members of the Otsego School Board met to review the 22 individuals who had applied for the position. Deeming the group of applicants as “excellent,” the board selected seven candidates to advance to the next phase of the selection process.

The Board—which is being assisted in the search process by the Michigan Association of School Boards with Dr. Rodney Green as the consultant—will interview those seven candidates beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 22.

The interviews will take place at the Otsego Middle School media center and is open to the public. A second round of interviews is planned for Tuesday, March 25.

Candidates and the times they will be interviewed are as follows:

9:00 a.m. Melissa Remillard, M.A. in Educational Administration, Associate Superintendent for Holland Public Schools since 2022. Previously, she was elementary principal in Paw Paw and a principal, transformational coach and teacher in Battle Creek Public Schools.

10:00 a.m., Mike Dunn, Ed.D., assistant superintendent in Dowagiac since 2022. Previously, he was elementary principal in Buchanan, Director of Curriculum in Indiana, elementary principal in Athens. He also was a principal and teacher in Indiana.

11:00 a.m. Jaym Abraham, M.A. in Educational Leadership, Middle School Principal in Caledonia since 2018. Previously, he was a principal and assistant principal in Allegan and a teacher in Wayland.

12:30 p.m. Rob Pouch, Ed.S., Superintendent in Morrice since 2021. Previously, he was a principal in Linden for nine years and an assistant principal and athletic director in Fremont for four years. He also taught social studies in Fremont and Peck.

1:30 p.m. Christie Robinson, Ed.D., superintendent in Springport since 2021. Previously, she was HS Principal in Galesburg-Augusta for eight years, and a teacher in Allegan and Grand Rapids.

2:30 p.m. Melissa Coleman, Ed.D., Administrator Special Assistant to Superintendent for CTE programs in Putnam County Schools. Previously, she was Executive Director Federal Programs, and HS and MS principal, curriculum trainer, vice-principal assistant principal, biology/chemistry teacher in Jacksonville Florida schools.

3:30 p.m. Matthew Webster, M.A. in Teaching and Leadership, Assistant Superintendent in Schoolcraft since 2021. Previously, he was a principal in Schoolcraft and a principal in Illinois, and a teacher in Illinois.

The Board expects to appoint a new superintendent to begin July 1, 2025. Current superintendent Jeff Haase, who has held the position since July 2014, will retire effective June 30.