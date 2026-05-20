Festival Fridays coming to Plainwell on June 12

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Festival Fridays is coming to downtown Plainwell next month.

The community pop-up festival, hosted by Kalamazoo Food Truck Rally, is scheduled for Friday, June 12, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Hicks Park and surrounding downtown areas along Bridge Street. Admission is free.

According to information shared by organizers and the City of Plainwell, the event will feature food trucks, vendor booths, live music, games and activities, as well as what organizers described as “downtown fun & community vibes.”

A car show also is planned as part of the evening festivities. In a social media post announcing the event, organizers stated the goal is to “transform Bridge Street into a showcase of rare and iconic vehicles.”

Festival Fridays is a traveling series that aims to bring food trucks, vendors and community activities to different Southwest Michigan communities throughout the summer.

“Festival Fridays was created to activate and celebrate the unique downtown areas of Southwest Michigan,” organizers said in information posted online. “By bringing people together, Festival Fridays help to support small businesses, highlight local entrepreneurs and creators, increase foot traffic for downtown shops and restaurants and build stronger, more connected communities.”

Organizers also described the events as a way of “transforming downtowns into vibrant gathering spaces where neighbors connect, families explore, and local businesses shine.”

The June 12 event in Plainwell follows the first Festival Fridays event, which took place May 8 in downtown Kalamazoo.

Organizers currently are seeking additional vendors, farmers, artisans and small businesses for the Plainwell event. Vendor applications are available online through Kalamazoo Food Truck Rally.

Additional information and updates about Festival Fridays can be found through the Kalamazoo Food Truck Rally social media pages and at foodtruckrallykz.com.