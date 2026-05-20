Trek For Vets makes stop in Otsego during 500-mile Michigan journey

Marine Veteran Lawrence Miller, center, is seen during his Otsego stop. (Photo provided)

Trek For Vets, a 500-mile, 25-day journey across Michigan, made a stop at the Otsego Fire Department on Saturday, May 16. (Photo provided)

Trek for Vets set up in the parking lot across from the Otsego Fire Department. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A statewide journey aimed at raising awareness for veteran mental health and isolation made a stop in Otsego over the weekend.

Trek For Vets, a 500-mile, 25-day journey across Michigan, stopped at the Otsego Fire Department on Saturday, May 16, where community members gathered to welcome participants and learn more about the mission behind the event.

According to the Otsego VFW Post 3030 Facebook page, the trek focuses on “raising awareness for veteran isolation, mental health struggles, and the importance of connection and community for those who served our country.”

The post also stated that the organization’s mission is to help veterans build a “tribe” of support and remind them “they are never alone.”

Following the Otsego stop, Otsego VFW Post 3030 thanked Marine veteran Lawrence Miller of Trek For Vets for visiting the community during what it described as an “incredible 500 mile journey across Michigan.”

“We appreciate you taking the time to visit with our community, share your mission, and help educate others about the importance of supporting veterans and bringing awareness to veteran mental health and isolation,” the post said. “Your dedication to making sure no veteran feels alone is truly inspiring.”

The trek began May 1 and will conclude May 25 at the Royal Oak Memorial Day Parade.

According to the Trek For Vets website, the event spans the entire state of Michigan and covers approximately 20 miles per day while traveling “via air, land, and sea” as a tribute to the United States Marine Corps reconnaissance community.

The route includes stops stretching from St. Ignace and Mackinac Island to Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing and several other Michigan communities before concluding in Royal Oak.

The Trek For Vets website states that organizers are committed to creating “trusted communication channels within the tactical community” while helping veterans move “from isolation to connection.”

“These treks aren’t just about the miles traveled,” organizers said on the Trek For Vets website. “They’re about the conversations had, the laughter shared, and the bonds built in places far from the noise of daily life.

“The Trek is not just about physical fitness—it’s mental resilience, emotional support and the power of belonging.”

According to the Trek For Vets website, organizers are also working to raise support through the symbolic sale of 500 cases of coffee — one for each mile of the journey.

Additional information about Trek For Vets can be found at trekforvets.com.