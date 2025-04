Holland family doctor/ birder Eric Gustafson will share “Finland: Forests, Fowl and Fur” with Holland Audubon Society members and guests Thursday, April 8 in the Commons Room at Hope Church, 77 W. 11th St., starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free and light snacks will be provided. For more information, visit hollandaudubon.org.

