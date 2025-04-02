Leaders eye missing link, grant request

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

Saugatuck Township and Allegan County Road Commission leaders joined U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, Saturday for a close-up tour of the 1988 Lakeshore Drive washout, reported former county commission chair Jim Storey.

The commission has applied for a $7.2 million federal grant to relocate a section of the north-south roadway between 126th and 130th avenues inland, away from Lake Michigan’s fragile waterfront.

The ’88 washout completely severed Lakeshore Drive, isolating a dozen or more homes from direct access by emergency service agencies.

The road commission has pledged $550,000 for the relocation project and the township at least $250,000. more. The state has given preliminary approval to a $1 donation towards the estimated $9 million project.

Huizenga has written to the U.S. Transportation Department supporting the grant request. After visiting the washout and several other erosion sites nearby, including a new one this year working its way towards the roadway, Huizenga said the situation is “clearly not acceptable.”

Joining him Saturday were township manager Daniel DeFranco and supervisor Abby Bigford, fire chief Greg Janik, road commission chair Larry Brown and managing director Craig Atwood.

If the grant is approved this year, Atwood said, the next step is completing an environmental assessment for the project, then right-of-way acquisition, with construction targeted for 2026-2027.