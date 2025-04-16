Firefighters rescue woman from house fire in Otsego

Some of the damage from the fire on April 8 can be seen at a house on Grant Street in Otsego. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 8, the Otsego Fire Department and other local agencies responded to a fire at a home in the 200 block of S. Grant St. in Otsego.

According to Otsego Director of Police and Fire Brad Misner, a dramatic rescue followed, as a victim was pulled from a burning home, “narrowly escaping the flames in a harrowing window escape.”

Police and fire personnel arrived at the home within minutes of the 911 call, finding thick smoke billowing from an upstairs window in the two-story structure.

Firefighters determined one person was trapped inside on the second floor of the home. Unable to reach the 49-year-old female due to the severity of the smoke at the top of the stairwell, firefighters turned to the window, where they spotted the victim.

Firefighters and members from the Otsego Police Department quickly coordinated a rescue operation, using a ladder from the unattached garage.

Otsego Assistant Fire Chief Mike Bush reached to the victim from the garage roof and pulled her from the window. During the rescue, the woman was unable to grab on to the garage roof and fell to the ground between the house and the unattached garage.

The individual was assisted out from between the house in the garage and brought to safety, receiving immediate medical attention on the scene.

“The bravery and quick thinking of our first responders made all of the difference today,” Misner said. “Thanks to the heroic actions, we were able to get the victim to safety and avoid a much more tragic outcome.”

The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment. The name of the victim was not released, and no further information was provided regarding her condition.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control with a quick-dash fire extinguishment. The cause and origin of the fire has yet to be determined.

“I am grateful for the quick unprofessional response from our fire department personnel,” Misner said. “Our thoughts are with the victim and her family. We will continue to support the investigation into the cause of the fire.”

Misner urged residences to check their smoke detectors, practice fire-safety plans and stay vigilant to avoid the risk of fire hazards in the home.

“Today is a perfect example of smoke detector saving lives,” Misner said. “The occupants were awakened by the smoke detectors and given time to escape.”

Misner said the Otsego Fire Department was grateful for the other agencies who assisted with the fire. Those agencies include: the Allegan County Central dispatch, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the Otsego Police Department, Plainwell EMS, the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, the Gobles-Pine Grove Fire Department and the Gun Plain Fire Department.

“We truly could not have been successful without your help,” Misner said to the other responding agencies.