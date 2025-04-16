Plainwell plans third annual Spring Soiree on April 26

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Spring is officially here.

And in the City of Plainwell, that means it’s time once again for the Spring Soiree.

Now in its third year, the Spring Soiree will take place in downtown Plainwell beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 26.

According to Plainwell community development manager Denise Siegel, the event started when some of the downtown merchants came up with the idea of celebrating spring to promote the shops/restaurants, farmer’s market, city parks and the Riverwalk.

“It’s a seasonal celebration bringing together the best of local shopping, hands-on workshops, exclusive spring sales and fresh market finds,” Siegel said. “Whether you’re looking to refresh your home, wardrobe or spirit, this event has something for everyone.”

During the first two years of the event, the workshops have been a highlight, Siegel said.

“The workshops are always fun and people really seem to enjoy them,” she said.

Among this year’s workshops is a hands-on window workshop hosted by Real Property Management at 131 S. Marin St., Suite 5.

Participants can write a fun message or creative drawing on the storefront window before trying out a variety of window-cleaning techniques.

“It’s perfect for giving your home a fresh, springtime sparkle,” Real Property Management said in a release.

In addition, Rockin’ K Farms will host a seed-planting workshop, while several vendors at the farmer’s market will host various workshops.

The farmer’s market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plainwell City Hall.

“Make sure to stay tuned as more details are coming about the workshops,” Siegel said.

Like other downtown events put on by the City throughout the year, the Spring Soiree is an opportunity to showcase what Plainwell has to offer.

“Anytime events like this happen in our downtown, they are well received by the community and business owner,” Siegel said. “This event grows every year. It’s a great day to get out with your family or friends regardless of the weather to just enjoy everything Plainwell has to offer.

“Whether you are looking for the perfect spring gift or wanting to support small businesses or just want a fun day with friends, the Spring Soiree will have something for everyone.”