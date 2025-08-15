First ‘engagement session’ held for Sturgis schools strategic plan

More than 100 people took part in a community engagement session for Sturgis Public Schools’ bond proposal planning process.

Sturgis Public Schools on Aug. 6 held a “community engagement session” at Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

It was the first of an expected three-session process to develop a student-centered bond proposal.

According to superintendent Art Ebert, 110 people attended session 1.

Attendees worked in pairs and in groups, and it was documented in workbooks and flip-chart paper.

Prior to the group sessions, several people presented brief segments involving overview of goals, areas of focus and bond proposal details. They included Ebert; Emily Halling, president, board of education; George Kacan and Greg Monberg of Wightman, a consulting partner with Sturgis Public Schools; and Sturgis mayor Frank Perez.

“We have a great deal of community feedback, data, and information that we will be compiling,” Ebert said. “This community feedback, data, and information will be the foundation for our conversations and activities during session 2.”

Session 2 is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Sturgis High School, and will build on the analysis produced during session 1.

“Our hope is that even more people join us for session 2,” Ebert said. “We want to engage you in the conversation, challenge our thinking, and help us determine what is best for Sturgis.”