Commission approves Sturgis fiscal-year budget Support to continue recycling program received from numerous residents

By Dennis Volkert

Sturgis City Commission on Wednesday held a public hearing regarding the fiscal year 2025-26 budget.

After city manager Andrew Kuk provided an extensive overview of notable items on the budget, the commission approved adoption of the budget summary, appropriation resolution and fee schedule, with nay votes from mayor Frank Perez and vice mayor Richard Bir. Commissioner Daniel Boring was absent.

A public hearing is required prior to approval of the budget, which required approval no later than Aug. 20.

A majority of Kuk’s review focused on capital expenses, including categories such as major street work, parking lot improvements and police/fire building maintenance.

During discussion prior to adoption, Perez said the city must examine “creative ways to reduce costs” with future budgets, and cited expenses including the hospital bond, adding personnel, with no growth in city population, among other details.

“It’s difficult for me to approve a budget when there are so many issues to address.”

Commissioner Cathi Abbs also expressed a desire to examine areas that could be adjusted.

Kuk told commissioners the budget process is a “balancing act.”

“We try to be fiscally responsible, while offering services residents want,” he said, noting the staff is open to ideas.

Commissioner Jeff Mullins said city officials have been working on budget details since June, following directives and guidance from the commission, and said Kuk and controller Holly Keyser deserve commendation for their effort.

During the public comment segment of the meeting, several people addressed the commission in support of continuing recycling service in the city, either by continuing curbside service or finding an alternate drop-off approach. Some would be in favor of a ballot measure.

Several commissions said they have received email and phone calls from constituents, largely in support to continue the recycling program in some fashion. Kuk noted city hall has received similar positive communication on the topic.

At the July 23 meeting, city commissioners discussed options for curbside recycling, a service that began in 2008, and made an informal decision to allow the current recycling contract with Borden to expire at the end of 2025.