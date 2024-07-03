Five arrested in Sheriff’s Office “Clean Streets”

Corya Underwood

Dallas Watson

Briana Mitchell

Shaun Jackson

Jerry Bronkhorst

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

PAW PAW – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported the arrest of five individuals with outstanding felony warrants by detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Narcotics Division.

During the execution of these arrests, detectives recovered a recently reported stolen 2010 Kawasaki motorcycle, which was investigated by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post.

The operation was aimed at apprehending these individuals, who will now be processed through the legal system. Sheriff Abbott said that such operations will continue to ensure the safety of residents and hold accountable those who have committed crimes. Currently, all arrested individuals are in custody at the Van Buren County Jail, awaiting arraignment in Paw Paw and South Haven district courts.

On June 25, authorities recovered a stolen 2010 Kawasaki EX250-J motorcycle. The original stolen property report was investigated by MSP Paw Paw Post.

Arrested were:

Corya Underwood, 50, of Gobles. Her warrant information:

Van Buren County failure to appear, contempt of court, non-support child support $500

Van Buren County Failure to Appear, contempt of court, non-support child support $500

Dallas Watson, 40, of Hartford. His warrant information:

Van Buren County felony receiving and concealing stolen property – no bond

Van Buren County felony dangerous drugs – no bond

Jerry Bronkhorst, 52, of Gobles. His warrant Information:

Van Buren County felony fraud-filing false police report – no bond

Van Buren County felony: resisting and obstructing police – new charge

Shaun Jackson, 38, of Mattawan. His warrant Information:

Van Buren County dangerous drugs – no bond

Briana Mitchell, 29, of Lawton. Her warrant information:

Van Buren County felony aggravated assault – no bond