Five arrested in Sheriff’s Office “Clean Streets”

By Paul Garrod
Staff Writer
PAW PAW – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported the arrest of five individuals with outstanding felony warrants by detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Narcotics Division.
During the execution of these arrests, detectives recovered a recently reported stolen 2010 Kawasaki motorcycle, which was investigated by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Paw Paw Post.
The operation was aimed at apprehending these individuals, who will now be processed through the legal system. Sheriff Abbott said that such operations will continue to ensure the safety of residents and hold accountable those who have committed crimes. Currently, all arrested individuals are in custody at the Van Buren County Jail, awaiting arraignment in Paw Paw and South Haven district courts.
On June 25, authorities recovered a stolen 2010 Kawasaki EX250-J motorcycle. The original stolen property report was investigated by MSP Paw Paw Post.
Arrested were:
Corya Underwood, 50, of Gobles. Her warrant information:
Van Buren County failure to appear, contempt of court, non-support child support $500
Van Buren County Failure to Appear, contempt of court, non-support child support $500
Dallas Watson, 40, of Hartford. His warrant information:
Van Buren County felony receiving and concealing stolen property – no bond
Van Buren County felony dangerous drugs – no bond
Jerry Bronkhorst, 52, of Gobles. His warrant Information:
Van Buren County felony fraud-filing false police report – no bond
Van Buren County felony: resisting and obstructing police – new charge
Shaun Jackson, 38, of Mattawan. His warrant Information:
Van Buren County dangerous drugs – no bond
Briana Mitchell, 29, of Lawton. Her warrant information:
Van Buren County felony aggravated assault – no bond