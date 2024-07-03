Man stabbed in alcohol-fueled fight

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

ALMENA TWP. – An alcohol-fueled fight between two men in Almena Township late Friday night, June 28, resulted in one man being stabbed and the other charged with assault with intent to commit murder, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 9:10 p.m. to the 29000 block of M-43, Almena Township for an assault that had just occurred. It was reported that there had been a fight between two males, and one had been stabbed.

Deputies arrived on scene and apprehended the suspect. Michigan State Police (MSP) began providing medical care to the victim.

An investigation revealed that the two men resided together at the location and were both under the influence of alcohol. An argument ensued over food and employment and the suspect, a 22-year-old from Guatemala, stabbed the victim, a 21-year- old, in the chest. Sheriff Abbott said the victim was stabilized on scene and then transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo, where he was initially reported in “stable but serious condition.”

The suspect was transported to the Van Buren County Jail, where he faces a charge of assault with intent to commit murder.

Van Buren Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) and Paw Paw Quick Response also assisted at the scene.