Flooded fields shift Otsego Rotary Easter event to drive-up format

Otsego Rotary Club volunteers try to stay dry as they wait for the start of the drive-up Easter Egg Giveaway. (Photo provided)

Despite the rainy weather, many families still came out for the Drive-Up Easter Egg Giveaway at Memorial Park on Saturday, April 4. And the Easter Bunny still made an appearance. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Not even heavy rain and flooded fields could stop the Otsego Rotary Club from spreading some Easter cheer.

Faced with water-covered infields and walkways at Memorial Park, Rotary members shifted plans for their annual Easter Egg Hunt and instead hosted a drive-up Easter egg giveaway on Saturday.

“Our original plan was to go ahead with the hunt as usual,” said Rotary Club president Jason Smith. “We have done them rain or shine (or snow) in the past. When we arrived to set up, the infields and walkways were all flooded. After waiting for 45 minutes, we realized that we wouldn’t be able to move forward like usual.”

Organizers briefly considered postponing the event, but with spring break scheduled for both Plainwell and Otsego the following week, that option was quickly ruled out.

“We knew we had thousands of eggs and were trying to think of the best way we could give the kids in the community a happy Easter, even if the weather didn’t cooperate,” Smith said.

The solution was a drive-up format, with volunteers setting up two tents near the park’s main entrances. Families drove through the park, where Rotary members greeted them and placed eggs directly into baskets.

“As families drove through, we greeted them and dropped eggs in their Easter baskets,” Smith said. “Many families came back to drop off the egg shells afterwards. We would love to say thank you to them.”

Despite the last-minute change, the event still drew a strong turnout.

“We weren’t sure how it would be received, but we put it out on social media as soon as the decision was made,” Smith said. “There were roughly 85 vehicles that came through.”

Some families arrived ready for the traditional hunt, while others embraced the adjusted format.

“Some families came prepared to egg hunt in the rain,” Smith said. “We didn’t expect that and will consider it for future plans. A handful of families came, got out of their cars, connected with friends and family, and walked between the Easter egg tents.”

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance, posing for photos with children and helping maintain a festive atmosphere despite the conditions.

As usual, the Rotary Club had several prizes to give away, including bikes. Some of those prizes still have to be given away.

“If anyone follows our (Facebook) page and comments on our post, we will put their name in for the prize raffle,” Smith said. “Winners will be selected, announced, and messaged on April 18.”

In the end, Smith said the community’s response stood out most.

“We are so thankful for a community who is patient with crazy circumstances,” he said, “and we are glad so many were still willing to come out and celebrate with us.”