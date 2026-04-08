Saugatuck golf team hopes to build on historic season

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

After a historic season a year ago, expectations remain high for the Saugatuck boys golf team.

“Our goals this year look very similar to what they’ve been in years past,” coach Brian Ward said. “Our expectation for this year is the exact same.”

That’s a lofty standard considering what the Trailblazers accomplished in 2025, going undefeated in conference play, winning all seven Lakeshore jamborees, capturing a regional title and finishing eighth at the Division 4 state finals.

And while Saugatuck moves up to Division 3 this season, Ward believes his team has the pieces in place to once again compete at a high level.

“I still think we have a great chance to place top three at our regional and make it to the state finals for a fourth year in a row,” he said.

Leading the way will be a veteran group that returns nearly intact from last season’s squad. That includes seniors Nick Mohr and Noah Conklin along with junior Walt Bos and sophomores Grant Schrotenboer and Macky Larue.

“We’ve got almost our entire team returning,” Ward said. “That gives us a lot of experience that should serve us well throughout the season.”

Newcomers Lance Oczepek, a junior, and sophomore Charlie Lanning will look to add depth to an already experienced lineup.

In the conference race, Ward expects South Haven to provide the biggest challenge.

“I think South Haven will be our biggest competition,” he said. “But I like our chances given our depth and experience.”

Ward is entering his 11th season as the varsity coach and 14th overall with the program.

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