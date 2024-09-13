Football Roundup Adrian holds on to beat Three Rivers

ADRIAN — In what was a battle between two stingy defenses, Adrian came out on top over visiting Three Rivers Friday, Sept. 6, by a final of 10-7.

Both teams would get on the board with back-to-back scores in the first quarter. Adrian struck first with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Carson Dekeyser to Kobe Olivarez for the first score of the game to put the Maples up 7-0. On the first play of the ensuing drive for the Wildcats, Lamonta Stone would take the handoff from new quarterback Aidan Williams and take it all the way to the end zone to tie the ballgame at 7-7.

Adrian would take the lead for good in the second quarter, where a 15-play Maples drive stalled near the red zone, leading to a 26-yard field goal for Zack Hassan to take a 10-7 lead. Both teams would get shut out in the second half, leading to the final score.

The Maples outgained the Wildcats on the day with 263 yards to 183 yards for Three Rivers, despite losing two fumbles to the Wildcats’ defense. Three Rivers was 4-of-5 on fourth down conversions on the game.

For the Wildcats, Williams, who took over the starting quarterback job following Mason Awe’s Week 1 injury, went 8-of-13 for 36 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Stone had 19 carries for 131 yards to lead the team, while also catching two passes for 15 yards. Defensively, Jace Gray had 12 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, while Tre Rohrer had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery. Carson Beuter also had six tackles on the day and a fumble recovery.

Both teams go to 1-1 with their respective results.

Mendon gashes Britton-Deerfield with 500 rushing yards

MENDON — Mendon played host to Britton-Deerfield last Friday night, and sent the visitors home on the short end of a 66-14 score.

Owen and Ryder Gorham combined for six touchdowns to head the Hornets’ offense, as Owen piled up 236 yards rushing on 14 carries, while Ryder toted the ball six times, good for 114 yards. Zak Iobe had 80 yards running the football, including a 45-yard touchdown jaunt, while Xavior Zinsmaster added 55 yards rushing, including a one-yard touchdown plunge.

Also scoring for Mendon was JT Lux, who crossed the goal line on a three-yard run just before the end of the first half. That score increased the lead to 52-8, and the Hornets eventually cruised to the dominating victory.

Mendon outgained the Patriots 572-215, with 508 rushing yards and three completed passes good for 64 yards. Nic Stiver had 7 tackles to lead the defense, while Ryder Gorham and Cam Bingaman were credited with four tackles each.

The Hornets (2-0) will visit Concord this Friday to face the 2-0 Yellowjackets. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Sturgis shut out by Kalamazoo Central

KALAMAZOO — Kalamazoo Central put 20 points on the board in the first quarter and never looked back, as the Maroon Giants pitched a shutout against the visiting Sturgis Trojans last Friday evening, 48-0.

Although Sturgis actually ran four more offensive plays during the contest, the winners outgained the Trojans 303-49. K-Central set the tone for the game by running the opening kickoff back 80 yards for the score, and it was all Maroon Giants after that. Two more touchdowns in the first 12 minutes, followed by three more in the second quarter saw the score reading 41-0 at the half.

Sturgis found the going tough the entire game, as the offense could only muster 65 yards through the air. The visitors also rushed the ball 18 times for negative 16 yards and four total first downs. The Maroon Giants also held a decisive edge in time of possession, 51:17 to 20:43.

The only score of the second half came in the third quarter on a 9-yard run by K-Central’s Maurice Streeter. Streeter and Demarcus Owens were the leading rushers in the game, as both picked up 49 yards. Kaicee Kyle had 5 yards rushing for Sturgis. Beckett Lamb had 65 yards passing for the Trojans, hitting on 9 of 20 attempts. Gavin Lewis led Sturgis with 32 yards receiving on two receptions, while Kaidyn Fugate and Parker Altimus had five and four tackles, respectively.

The Trojans will be seeking their first win of the season on Friday, as they travel to Paw Paw to face the 2-0 Red Wolves. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Constantine downs Benton Harbor

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine Falcons offense ran only 29 plays last Friday evening, but seven of those resulted in touchdowns, enroute to a 64-6 drubbing of Benton Harbor.

The opening quarter saw the Falcons put up 37 points. Brody Godfrey gathered in a Tigers punt, and 59 yards later crossed the goal line for Constantine’s first score of the night. Cooper McGee was successful on the conversion, and the winners jumped out to an 8-0 lead, one they would never relinquish. Four more first quarter scores by the Falcons put the game out of reach. Benton Harbor notched its only touchdown in the second quarter, as Le’Jacion caught a 6-yard pass. The point after was not successful.

Bear Geibe was the leading rusher for the winners, picking up 51 yards on only five carries. Godfrey and Kingston Rhodes both ended with 45 yards on the ground, followed by Mick Smead, McGee and Jones, who had 43, 25, and 11 yards, respectively. Six different Falcons crossed the goal line, led by Geibe, who had two touchdowns. McGee, Collin Hickey and Lucas Stears led the Constantine defense with three tackles each.

The Falcons (2-0) will head north this Friday to take on long-time rival Schoolcraft, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Eagles are 2-0 as well, having defeated the Centreville Bulldogs last week, 28-6. Constantine stopped the Eagles last season by the score of 27-14.

White Pigeon edges Buchanan

BUCHANAN — White Pigeon hit the road to Buchanan last Friday evening, and returned home with a hard-fought 16-9 win.

The Chiefs, always a threat to run the ball, did not disappoint, as they rushed for 221 yards. Taylor Stewart and Jordan Pisco scored touchdowns for the winners, with Stewart totaling 85 yards on the ground to lead the Chiefs running attack. Mekhi Singleton picked up 61 yards, followed by Pisco, who had 55. Defensively, Singleton had 3.5 tackles, Wes Roberts notched 2.5 tackles, while Brody Block and Dace Kochel both were credited with two tackles each.

White Pigeon, now 2-0, will travel to Cassopolis Friday night square off against the Rangers. The hosts are looking for their first win of the season, as they fell to Galesburg-Augusta last week, 51-6. The contest is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Colon gives up two fourth-quarter touchdowns in loss

COLON — The Colon Magi lost a close 22-20 contest last Friday night, as the visiting Morenci Bulldogs scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to come away with the win.

Garry Lord scored on a 56-yard run early in the game to put the Magi ahead, 6-0, however Talan Kruse answered for the visitors late in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs made good on the conversion, giving Morenci an 8-6 lead at the half.

Colon QB Jeremiah West gave the Magi the lead late in the third quarter, scoring on a 16-yard run to give the hosts the lead 12-8 heading into the final 12 minutes, however the two late scores provided the winning difference for Morenci. The Magi closed the gap to 22-20 on a Lord TD run with 1:30 left in the game.

Colon (0-2) will be looking to record its first win of the 2024 season on Friday night, hitting the road to face Britton-Deerfield. The Patriots are 1-1 after losing to Mendon last week, 66-14. The game gets underway at 7 p.m.

Burr Oak bested by Pittsford

PITTSFORD — The Bobcats of Burr Oak were looking to go 2-0 on the young season, however host Pittsford did not accommodate, as the Wildcats bounced the visitors, 48-20.

The Bobcats (1-1) got touchdowns from Braxton Boyles, Coen Miller and Ethan Boyles. Braxton Boyles picked up a Pittsford fumble and took it in for his first varsity touchdown, Miller’s TD came on a pass reception, and quarterback Ethan Boyles scrambled for the other Burr Oak score.

“Football has been around a long time, and it’s all about blocking and tackling. If you don’t execute and go hard on every snap, you can’t win many games,” Bobcats head coach Vince Royer commented. “Moving forward, we need to respond to these challenges, and we will see positive results.”

The Bobcats will visit North Adams-Jerome this Friday night to play the Rams, who dropped to 0-2, losing to Battle Creek St. Philip last Friday, 44-0. The game gets underway at 7 p.m.