Soccer Roundup TR shut out against Niles, Harper Creek

NILES — Three Rivers’ boys’ soccer team was shut out twice this past week, losing 8-0 to Niles on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and 4-0 to Harper Creek Thursday, Sept. 5.

The losses move the Wildcats to 1-4 on the season.

Constantine shut out by Allegan

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ soccer team was also shut out Monday against Allegan, 4-0.

Senior goalkeeper Austin Forrester had 19 saves before exiting the game with a head injury. Senior Korbin Hicks had four saves in relief, along with three saves for defenseman Bryce Lusk.