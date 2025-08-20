Football Season Preview:

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLEGAN

Sullivan Garvin stands out on a football field … and just about everywhere else.

It’s hard not to when you check in at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds.

A senior lineman for Allegan, Garvin will continue his gridiron career at Notre Dame next season after committing to the Fighting Irish last December. But before he moves on to South Bend, he has some unfinished business to tend to with the Tigers.

“We really stepped up our offseason workouts,” Garvin said. “We’ve had guys showing up and a lot of people have bought into things over the summer, like going to camps.

“Everybody’s bought into the program, and we want to make a playoff run.”

A playoff appearance would be the first for the Tigers since 2010, during Tony Danzig’s first stint as head coach in Allegan.

Danzig—who coached the Tigers from 2006 to 2013 before returning to the sidelines in 2021—knows having Garvin on the field will help Allegan’s chances of returning to the postseason.

“We’re blessed to have Sully,” Danzig said. “This is the first time in my 37 years as a coach I’ve seen a kid like this. They just don’t come around very often.

“With him up front, we’re going to impose our will. “We’re going to run the football like when I was back (as an assistant coach) at (Portage) Northern.”

While Garvin is the star of the line, he obviously won’t be a one-man show.

Junior Levi Creguer, senior Ares Ratulowski and senior Aiden Moyer return with experience on the line. Newcomers such as senior Riley Williams, junior Max DeGrow, senior Tyler Thomas and sophomore Dean McCullum also hope to make an impact.

“We have a big offensive line, which will be our calling card,” Danzig said.

Junior Landon Geddes—also a standout on the baseball diamond—returns as the starting quarterback.

The Tigers did lose the services of Quinton Edwards Jr. and Jeremiah Edwards-Tate on offense after the pair transferred to West Ottawa, but Danzig is confident others will step up to fill that void.

“The strength will be up front, and we’ll run the football to setup our play action pass in keeping people honest,” Danzig said. “That’s what we have to do and that’s our plan.”

Danzig also knows he has a weapon in Myles Jackson.

A sophomore kicker, Jackson has been connecting on field goals of 50-plus yards in practice. Creguer will serve as the long snapper.

“We have a great kicker and holder, which adds another dimension to our ability to put points on the board,” Danzig said.

Also returning for Allegan are junior Bradyn Kosiorowski (tight end/defensive end), junior Trenton Jameson (tight end/defensive end/quarterback), junior Hauk Henrickson (fullback/linebacker), junior Brody McDade (receiver/running back/defensive back), senior Hayden McAlpine (receiver/defensive back) and Karde Brown (receiver/defensive back).

“Our approach to the 2025 season is week by week and day by day,” Danzig said. “We are not looking past anyone. Our goal is to put in the work every day.”

FENNVILLE

For the record, Fennville posted a 3-6 record last year.

But it wasn’t wins and losses that mattered most to Fennville coach Wendell Hughes. Rather, it was the fact that the team played a full nine-game schedule after the 2023 campaign was suspended with five games remaining due to a lack of healthy players.

Fennville’s JV team also played its full schedule last year, meaning the program played all 18 games.

“Sometimes you have to take one step back in order to take two forward,” Hughes said. “We’re ready to take our two steps after taking the step back (in 2023. It’s a great day to be a Blackhawk.”

A group of nine returning seniors spearheads the charge for the Blackhawks, who open the season by hosting Lawrence on Thursday, Aug. 28.

“This senior group is hungry and poised for a good season,” Hughes said. “Most of our players are entering their third season in our program. They have bought in and put in the work during the offseason and throughout the summer.”

That list of seniors includes Carter Thompson (quarterback/linebacker), Jayden Sneller (guard/defensive end), Trinity Solis (fullback/linebacker), Ely Schutt (receiver/defensive back), Zach Onken (center/nose guard), Ethan Rosencrans (fullback/defensive end), Isiah Souders-Beltran (receiver/linebacker), Ashton Halcomb (wing back/safety) and Gabe Sauceda (lineman).

“I believe with the work these seniors have put in, their seed has been sewn and they’re ready to reap their reward,” Hughes said.

Newcomers Zay Peoples (wing back/defensive back) and Gavin Kempker (receiver/defensive back) add even more senior leadership to the roster

“Leadership and depth are our strengths this year,” Hughes said. “The growth and maturity of our team greatly benefit our understanding and speed of our play.

“With 12 seniors—nine of them returning—we will be a senior led team. Seven of our offensive starters will be seniors and our defense will have six senior starters.”

Juniors Ashton Senters (guard/defensive end), Omar Martinez (offensive lineman/nose guard) and Isreal Arredondo (lineman) also played at the varsity level a year ago.

“Health is always a concern,” Hughes said. “As long as we are able to stay healthy, we will have a good season.”

Hughes believes NorthPointe Christian and Bridgman will be the top teams in conference play. Not that the Blackhawks are conceding anything to any team.

“I believe we’re primed to be in the mix as well,” Hughes said.

HOPKINS

In 2023, Hopkins saw its streak of five straight playoff appearances snapped after going 2-7.

But the Vikings found their way back to the postseason a year ago, starting the season 6-1 before dropping its final three contests—including a district opener against Catholic Central—to finish at 6-4.

If Hopkins is to make the playoffs again this season, then the Vikings will need to make up for the loss of seven starters on offensive.

Hopkins coach Cody Francis, for one, believes his team has the potential to do just that.

“We’re really excited about the upcoming season,” said Francis, who enters his 15th season at the helm in Hopkins with a career record of 82-55. “This group has put in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason, both in the weight room and on the field.

“We’ve got a strong mix of returning players who bring leadership and experience, and some younger guys who are stepping up and showing a lot of potential.”

The group of returning players includes the trio of Jaxson Koperski (offensive lineman/linebacker), Blake Hyma (lineman) and Austin Schaendorf (running back/defensive back).

Juniors Justin VanWagner (running back/linebacker), Noah Opolski (lineman) and Merek Zapolnik (quarterback/linebacker) are among the other key returners.

Seniors Brayden Harnish, Colin Gibson (lineman) and Cruz Hitzler (running back/defensive back) head up the group of newcomers. Juniors Braydon Smigiel (running back/defensive back), Blake Schwartz (running back/linebacker) and Cameron DeHaan (lineman) are also part of that mix.

“Our expectations are to play fast, disciplined and physical football every week,” Francis said. “If we continue to grow together and stay focused on the details, we believe we can compete at a high level and achieve our goals this season.”

Hopkins opens the season with a road game against Fremont on Thursday, Aug. 28. The Vikings open the home portion of the season a week later, when they host Parchment for Military/Veteran Appreciation Night on Friday, Sept. 5.

MARTIN

After winning back-to-back 8-Player Division 1 state championships, Martin fell short of another title last year as the Clippers suffered a tough loss to Mendon in the regional finals.

Peyton Schuring Harris—a 6-3, 270-pound tight end and defensive tackle—could only watch, as he was forced to sit out the season after transferring to the district.

As a senior this year, though, he’s ready to make an impact as Martin strives to secure a third state title in four years.

“Peyton is a player that we haven’t had in many years,” Martin coach Brad Blauvelt said. “He’s big and can move with speed. He is our strongest kid, squatting and deadlifting 500-plus pounds, and he’s going to dominate the line of scrimmage.

“Sitting out last year was a journey that required a lot of patience and commitment, but now he’s ready to go.”

Also ready to go is fellow senior Haylen Buell, who moves under center to replace the graduated Gavin Meyers.

As a running back the past three years, Buell has punished opposing defenses with his tough, downhill running style that has resulted in a lot of yards and touchdowns.

“Haylen has gotten a good number of reps at the position over his three years, but this year the offense will run through him,” Blauvelt said. “Haylen is more of a downhill runner and has a phenomenal arm. He reminds me of JR Hildebrand from 2022 (state title) team.”

Six other seniors return for Martin: Bryer Watson (slot/cornerback), Ben Romero (center/kicker), James Gruber (lineman), Anderson Keeler (tight end/linebacker), Weson Elkins (slot/defensive back) and Jackson Kennedy (tight end/lineman).

“This team reminds me of the 2022 team, with the large number of seniors,” Blauvelt said. “We have a lot of experience, with many of these kids having played in at least one if not two state championships.

“We also know what it’s like to get beat, with the loss to Mendon still fresh in our minds. We have a good amount of talent. It really comes down to how fast we can become a team and how healthy we can stay.”

Junior Seth Toris (running back/linebacker) is also back.

Among the top newcomers who is expected to contribute is Buell’s younger brother, freshman Zaiden Buell. Like his older sibling, Zaiden Buell also plays quarterback.

“Zaiden is very good and expected to follow in brother’s footsteps,” Blauvelt said.

Mani Smit (receiver/defensive back) and Chase DeGlopper (lineman) are among the other freshmen on the roster.

“We have some very talented freshman,” Buell said. “If they can help us out by the end of the season, we will have good depth at all positions.”

And while Blauvelt is excited to see what the freshmen and the rest of the team can do offensively, he is equally enthusiastic about the defensive side of the ball.

“On defense, this is the fastest team we’ve had,” he said. “Our backend players can get from sideline to sideline. Pair that with the depth at the defensive line and it is a dangerous combination. Our goal is to be physical and not allow teams to see the end zone.”

OTSEGO

After starting the 2024 season at 0-5, Otsego bounced back to win three of its final four games, including a 17-7 road victory over Three Rivers to close out the year.

Second-year Otsego coach Damien Ross hopes to carry that momentum into this season. The return of 14 seniors should help that cause.

“We’re looking to play our best every play and finish games strong,” said Ross, who spent a year as an assistant coach before taking over as head coach last season. “Our motto is, ‘Only your best is required. After that, just let it be. Let the coaches handle the rest. Give your best on this play and then if something goes sideways, we’ll figure it out for you. Play your best the next play.

“If we do that, I feel like we got enough.”

Running back/linebacker Kole Engleright headlines the list of returning seniors after rushing for 944 yards in 2024, including a 266-yard effort with five touchdowns against rival Plainwell.

“He’s a power back and he’s a strong, powerful runner,” Ross said. “He’s a power runner with breakaway speed and running back is most natural position now. I’d be disappointed if he didn’t have a minimum of 1,000 yards rushing this year.”

Senior Kaleb Hildebrand returns at quarterback and will be tasked with running the offense. He’ll also see time at defensive back.

Senior Alex Robbins will anchor an offensive (and defensive) line that also includes classmates Logan Brinkhuis, Owen Gauthier, Caleb Koenig and Rowen McKinley.

Senior Lane Blanchard will also get some carries on offense in addition to leading the defense from his linebacker position. Other returning seniors include Colin Fitzpatrick (tight end/defensive lineman), Chris Weirck (receiver/defensive back) and Jaxon Ray (receiver/defensive back).

Junior Zeke Andria is expected to make an impact at receiver and defensive back after starting as a sophomore a year ago.

“We have a lot of game experience on this team,” Ross said. “That should definitely help us.”

The Bulldogs are in search of their first winning season since and first playoff appearance since 2019, when they went 6-4.

In addition to making it back to the postseason, Ross and his players are hoping to claim the first playoff victory in school history.

Otsego opens the season with non-conference contests against Battle Creek Pennfield (away on Thursday, Aug. 28) and Berrien Springs (home on Friday, Sept. 5) before hosting Three Rivers for the Wolverine Conference opener on Friday, Sept. 12.

“Niles is the defending champion in the conference, and until someone unseats them they’ll remain the team to beat,” Ross said. “For us, we want to finish in the top half of the league. But we have to take that one week at a time.”

PLAINWELL

The season is new.

The goals remain the same for Plainwell, according to coach Brian Huberty.

“Our goals are always the same: focus on getting better every day, compete in everything we do and be good teammates,” said Huberty, who is entering his third season at the helm in Plainwell after a stint in Parchment.

The return of 11 seniors from last year’s squad should help the Trojans in their effort to achieve those goals, as they strive to improve upon a 1-8 showing.

Included in that group is Luke Filkins, who is back to reclaim his starting job under center.

Also in that group are Brady Aernie (lineman), Grant Comer (lineman), Brock Ernstes (lineman), Ethen Garrison (receiver/defensive back), Sawyer Lilly (offensive lineman/linebacker), Nathan Montague (lineman), Grayson Nash (tight end/defensive lineman), Drew Rayman (receiver/defensive back), Truman Summerer (tight end/linebacker) and Jacob Wright (running back/defensive back).

Juniors Aiden Beck (tight end/linebacker), Colton Jenkins (lineman), Landon Naas (quarterback/receiver/defensive back) and Davis Town (offensive lineman/linebacker) add to the team’s experience after making the roster as sophomores a year ago.

“We have a lot of return players mixed with a great junior class,” Huberty said. “Add in a few new bodies from the hallways and I think we are a much-improved team from last year.

“My expectations for our team this year is to be confident every week in their abilities and teammates, to be resilient in the classroom, hallways, practice field and Friday nights. I think we are going to turn some heads this year.”

Newcomers who could help include first-year seniors Gavyn Steele (receiver/defensive back), Chib Amaezechi (receiver/defensive back), Nate Launt (receiver/defensive back) and Jules Farck (receiver/defensive back).

Juniors Jaxson Bernhard, Mason Capitano and David Wooten should all help solidify the line on both sides of the ball.

And speaking of line play …

“Our line play is an area of strength and concern,” Huberty said. “We can’t be successful without them out-working people every Friday night.

“Our skill players on offense can present some problems for opposing teams. This might be the most put together wide receiver room I have ever had.”

In the Wolverine Conference, Niles is again the top team, according to Huberty.

“Niles has to be the team to beat,” he said. “Their run last year to the finals was so impressive. I believe we can compete every night. It just depends on how gritty our boys want to be.”

SAUGAUCK

The 2024 season saw Saugatuck qualify for the playoffs—and win a playoff game—for the second straight season.

If the Trailblazers are to make it three postseason berths in a row, then they’ll need to get some solid production from some of their younger players.

Gone due to graduation are 10 players from last year’s squad, including the likes of quarterback Cass Stanberry, tight end Carter Miller, kicker Cam Lewis, fullback Chris Foley and running backs Norm Bos and Jaxon Green.

“We have a young team and we need to stay healthy in order to have success,” said Bill Dunn, who enters his 23rd season at the helm in Saugatuck.

Given the overall youth of the team, it should come as no surprise that Dunn will rely heavily on this year’s seniors to lead that way.

That group includes six players, led by co-captains Max Page (fullback/linebacker), Sam Bos (tight end/linebacker) and Seth Garfinkel (tackle).

“We have excellent senior leadership, and those leaders need to be playmakers on both sides of the ball,” said Dunn, a 2025 National High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee.

Also part of that senior contingent are Jordan Hoshor (guard/defensive end), Pete Mitchell (tight end/defensive back) and Jack Drummond (running back/defensive back).

The junior trio of Will Soule (running back/defensive back), A.J. Gosler (tackle), Mason Leslie (running back/defensive back) also return after playing at the varsity level a year ago.

Newcomers who could make an impact include Walt Bos, who was named a co-captain and is expected to take over at quarterback for Stanberry. On defense, Walt Bos will play defensive back.

Junior kicker Dante Holley, meanwhile, hopes to fill the void left by the graduation of Lewis, who was one of the best kickers in school history. Like Lewis, Holley is also a member of the boys soccer team at Saugatuck.

“The system is our strength,” Dunn said. “We will be fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball, but we need to execute to be successful and limit the mistakes.

“Special teams will be a plus again for us this year.”

When looking at the SAC portion of the schedule, Dunn believes the usual suspects will once again be the teams to beat.

“Lawton and Schoolcraft have been the top teams the last few years and will be the teams to beat again this year,” he said. “Our focus will be improvement each and every week and looking to get better week to week.”

WAYLAND

Neither Chance Lenhart nor Eli Weaver are technically new to the varsity level, as both made the varsity roster as sophomores last year.

But both Lenhart (running back) and Weaver (tight end/receiver/defensive back) missed the vast majority of the season after being injured early in the campaign. So having them both healthy and ready to contribute should be a big boost for the Wildcats, according to coach Tim Gibson.

“We’re very excited to have them both back this fall,” Gibson said. “We know they can both help us quite a bit on the field.”

In addition to Lenhart and Weaver, a pair of three-year starters return for Wayland in senior center Logan Hall and senior running back/defensive back Henry Maass.

Also returning are seniors Ashton Kuhlmann (offensive guard), Carter Merren (tight end/defensive end), Jacob Crater (running back/defensive back), Caleb Ellis (linebacker) and Gus Carreno (defensive lineman). Juniors Ty Ford (offensive tackle/defensive end), Jaxon Ritsema (defensive back) and Brody Dyer (defensive back/quarterback) also return.

It’s a group Gibson believes has the ability to play with every team on its schedule.

“We have the potential to be a very competitive squad this fall,” he said. “We have to eliminate crucial mistakes that occurred in some tight games last fall whether they occurred on offense, defense or special teams.

“Offensive efficiency will be important for us as will eliminating giving up big plays defensively. We felt in three of our losses last fall—TK, FHE and Hastings—critical mistakes prevented us from winning these games.”

Wayland finished 4-5 last season, and wins in even two of those three games would have likely been enough to get the Wildcats in the playffs.

“I believe we have a tight knit group, as they do a lot off the field with each other,” Gibson said. “I am concerned a bit about our depth, so staying healthy will be important. But I do like our sophomore group and we have several who are potentially fighting for roles on the varsity.”

In terms of conference play, Gibson looks at West Catholic as a top contender.

“I also liked Hamilton’s lower levels last fall, and Spring Lake is very well coached and will be tough,” he said.

NOTE: No preview information was received from Hamilton prior to deadline.